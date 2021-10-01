WWE Draft: Hit Row Drafted To SmackDown From NXT, More Round Three Picks Revealed

🎶 HIIIITTTT ROOWWWWWW 🎶 From #WWENXT to the blue brand! #HitRow have been drafted to #SmackDown ! #WWEDraft @swerveconfident @AJFrancis410 @TheeAdonisWWE @BFabwwe pic.twitter.com/8Ms9FUyexJ

During round three of the WWE Draft picks it was revealed Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss have been drafted to SmackDown, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H drafted to RAW, Hit Row are drafted to SmackDown from NXT and Keith "Bearcat" Lee drafted to RAW.

WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT will also be eligible to get drafted to the main roster.

Complete Results For WWE Draft Picks - Night One

WWE held night one of the 2021 Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking. Here’s how those picks went down: SmackDown[...] Oct 01 - WWE held night one of the 2021 Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking. Here’s how those picks went down: SmackDown[...]

Brock Lesnar Announces He's A Free Agent, Roman Reigns Wants Paul Heyman Left 'For Dead'

During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow hi[...] Oct 01 - During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow hi[...]

Edge Referenced AEW's FTR On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his[...] Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his[...]

WWE Draft: Austin Theory Drafted To RAW From NXT, More Round Four Picks Revealed

WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...] Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 10/1/21 - Draft Night One

WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...] Oct 01 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...]

WWE Draft: Hit Row Drafted To SmackDown From NXT, More Round Three Picks Revealed

WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...] Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]

Seth Rollins Just Broke Into Edge and Beth Phoenix’s Home

Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Edge said he is not cleared but he is nearly there, earlier in the night it was revealed he has been drafted to Monday Night R[...] Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Edge said he is not cleared but he is nearly there, earlier in the night it was revealed he has been drafted to Monday Night R[...]

Goldberg To Appear On Monday's WWE RAW

Goldberg will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW. WWE announced that Goldberg will appear on the October 4 episode of WWE RAW. The 2021 WWE Draft will continue on the Oct. 4, episode. Goldberg was las[...] Oct 01 - Goldberg will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW. WWE announced that Goldberg will appear on the October 4 episode of WWE RAW. The 2021 WWE Draft will continue on the Oct. 4, episode. Goldberg was las[...]

WWE King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments Begin NEXT WEEK

During tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, it was announced that The King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments begin on next week's episode on FOX. The last time the King of the Ring tou[...] Oct 01 - During tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, it was announced that The King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments begin on next week's episode on FOX. The last time the King of the Ring tou[...]

WWE Draft: Edge Drafted To RAW, New Day To SmackDown

Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...] Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...]

WWE Draft: Drew McIntyre Drafted To SmackDown, RK-Bro To RAW

Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...] Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...]

Brock Lesnar Attacks Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jay Uso On WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar returned on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX to interrupt Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman during an in-ring promo. Lesnar got face to face w[...] Oct 01 - Brock Lesnar returned on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX to interrupt Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman during an in-ring promo. Lesnar got face to face w[...]

WWE Draft: Charlotte Flair Drafted To SmackDown, Bianca Belair to RAW

Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...] Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...]

WWE Draft: Roman Reigns Drafted To SmackDown, Big E To RAW

Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...] Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...]

Mojo Rawley Lands Himself A Big Role

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) has landed himself a new role. Muhtadi has been announced as the new co-host of TMZ Sports. You can see his announcement below: IT IS OFFICIA[...] Oct 01 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) has landed himself a new role. Muhtadi has been announced as the new co-host of TMZ Sports. You can see his announcement below: IT IS OFFICIA[...]

2021 WWE Draft Rules Revealed, Roster Moves Won't Take Effect Immediately

WWE has officially revealed the rules for the 2021 WWE Draft. As has been speculated for a while now NXT Superstars will be involved in the Draft which begins during tonight’s SmackDown from Ba[...] Oct 01 - WWE has officially revealed the rules for the 2021 WWE Draft. As has been speculated for a while now NXT Superstars will be involved in the Draft which begins during tonight’s SmackDown from Ba[...]

Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE Draft Edition Of SmackDown

PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar has been spotted in Baltimore, the location for tonight’s WWE Draft edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Lesnar has not been spotted backstage, but[...] Oct 01 - PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar has been spotted in Baltimore, the location for tonight’s WWE Draft edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Lesnar has not been spotted backstage, but[...]

Big WrestleMania 37 Rematch Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a big match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which is night one of the Draft on FOX. Sasha Banks will go up against Bianca Belair in a singles match. This is a rematch from[...] Oct 01 - WWE has announced a big match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which is night one of the Draft on FOX. Sasha Banks will go up against Bianca Belair in a singles match. This is a rematch from[...]

Tony Khan Wants AEW To Tour The UK In 2022

The pandemic put a damper on a lot of All Elite Wrestling's touring plans, but now that AEW is free to tour, it looks as though they're planning on heading to the UK. Tony Khan appeared on Busted Ope[...] Oct 01 - The pandemic put a damper on a lot of All Elite Wrestling's touring plans, but now that AEW is free to tour, it looks as though they're planning on heading to the UK. Tony Khan appeared on Busted Ope[...]

Braun Strowman Was In Talks To Work With EC3's "Free The Narrative" Event The Day Before His Release

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, now going by his real name of Adam Scherr, apparently knew he wanted to appear at EC3's Free The Narrative event the day before his WWE release. EC3 was interview[...] Oct 01 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, now going by his real name of Adam Scherr, apparently knew he wanted to appear at EC3's Free The Narrative event the day before his WWE release. EC3 was interview[...]

STARDOM Reportedly Turned A Profit This Year In Spite Of COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the latest Bushiroad annual report, STARDOM made a profit this past year, which is fairly rare for independent wrestling companies. Bushiroad is the parent company for both STARDOM and NJ[...] Oct 01 - According to the latest Bushiroad annual report, STARDOM made a profit this past year, which is fairly rare for independent wrestling companies. Bushiroad is the parent company for both STARDOM and NJ[...]

Triple Threat SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE has announced a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view on Thursday, Oct. 21 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia The m[...] Oct 01 - WWE has announced a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view on Thursday, Oct. 21 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia The m[...]

Chelsea Green Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Chelsea Green as the fourth entrant for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament which will take place on October 9, 2021 Green joins Renee Michelle, Mercedes Martinez, [...] Oct 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Chelsea Green as the fourth entrant for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament which will take place on October 9, 2021 Green joins Renee Michelle, Mercedes Martinez, [...]

Why AEW Filed Trademark For 'King Of Harts'

In July 2021, AEW filed to trademark "King of Harts" with this originally planned to be the tournament name for the recently announced Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer New[...] Oct 01 - In July 2021, AEW filed to trademark "King of Harts" with this originally planned to be the tournament name for the recently announced Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer New[...]