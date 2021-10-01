2021 WWE Draft Rules Revealed, Roster Moves Won't Take Effect Immediately

WWE has officially revealed the rules for the 2021 WWE Draft.

As has been speculated for a while now NXT Superstars will be involved in the Draft which begins during tonight’s SmackDown from Baltimore and concludes from Monday’s RAW from Nashville.

In a video with Megan Morant, she revealed that Draft roster moves won’t fully go into effect until the October 22, the night after the WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

2021 WWE Draft Rules:

- Officials from NXT, RAW, SmackDown, FOX and the USA Network have been meeting over the picks

- Half of the roster will be drafted on tonight’s SmackDown, the other half will be drafted on Monday’s RAW

- Any un-drafted Superstars after Monday will automatically become free agents, free to sign with any brand of their choosing

- All Draft changes will officially go into effect on the October 22 edition of SmackDown, the night after Crown Jewel

Additionally, it is being reported by a number of sources that not many of the Superstars known where they will end up as to prevent leaks.