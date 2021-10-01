WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Draft: Roman Reigns Drafted To SmackDown, Big E To RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2021
Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown.
WWE
announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT will also be eligible to get drafted to the main roster.
The very first draft pick announced was Universal Champion Roman Reigns who was drafted and will be staying on SmackDown. WWE Champion Big E has been officially drafted to RAW as expected.
