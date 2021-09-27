Bray Wyatt Responds To Seth Rollins Wanting To Strangle Vince McMahon Over Hell in a Cell Match

A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him and The Fiend.

In response to this, the recently released Bray Wyatt chimed in with the following tweet:

Wait until you hear my reaction. — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 27, 2021

This seems to imply that Windham (formerly Bray Wyatt) will soon have a platform to speak his mind on some of what took place during his WWE run.

Dave Meltzer has speculated that Windham is on his way to either AEW or IMPACT Wrestling. The rumor is that Windham may debut at the AEW event in Rochester, NY. That is the hometown of Brodie Lee, who himself was supposed to debut there but due to COVID-19's pandemic he was unable to.

Many believe he may interject himself into The Dark Order's lack-of-leadership storyline, but that's purely speculation.