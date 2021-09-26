Seth Rollins Reveals The Time He Almost Strangled Vince McMahon

Seth Rollins recently appeared as the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, which is now available on Peacock and WWE Network.

During his interview with Austin, Rollins went into detail about his Hell in a Cell match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in October of 2019 and why he wasn't happy with the match which ended with a referee stoppage and 'The Fiend' buried under weapons.

Here is what he said about the match:

"My vision for what that match was going to be was a lot different than what we had to go out there and do," he said. "We went out there and did what we were told to do to the best of our ability. Obviously, as it was ongoing, I felt...you watch it back, it's boos piled upon boos piled upon boos and at the end of it, the reaction when the audience didn't get the result they wanted, that's a real tough pill to swallow. It sucks. It's a sucky feeling. You go back to it now, we talked about the Drip God character, that character doesn't exist without that match. That's really the catalyst for what happened later that year. That happened in October, by the time December and January roll around, I'm no longer 'Burn It Down' Seth Rollins, I'm a totally different being."

Rollins went on to say after the match ended he was ready to strangle Vince McMahon:

"Things happen for a reason, they happen the way they're supposed to happen. It was what it was, but here we are. Where we are now doesn't exist without that match.

I put a positive spin on it now because I can look back a year and a half later, but at the time, I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon. I'm not kidding you. TJ Wilson was there to hold me back. I stared right into Vince's eyes, I looked at him, he looked at me, we didn't say a single word to each other and he walked out. I sat down with Paul Heyman, who was creative director at Raw, I sat down with him and we had a conversation. He 'Paul Heyman'd me,' if you will. The next day, I went into Vince's office, I was much calmer, and I said, 'Let's talk about this. We need to figure out what we're doing here because that can't happen again.' It was civil, but it took me a night. I was ready to go. If somebody wasn't there making sure I was okay, my temper and the adrenaline.

In my head, if you go back to the match, I'm convinced that if it would have went our way, it wouldn't be (voted Worst Match of the Year in the Wrestling Observer)."