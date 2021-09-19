Shane McMahon Apparently Owns A Cannabis Co-Op

Former WWE Superstar The Godfather recently appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast during which he revealed his dislike of Hulk Hogan, but also revealed Shane McMahon owns a Cannabis co-op.

He made the reveal when talking about Vince McMahon's stance on Cannabis, and the fact WWE will fine WWE Superstars $2,500 for each positive marijuana test. As well as the reveal about Shane he reveals that Vince McMahon would really love everybody to be smoking marijuana.

Here is what he said:

"What you are failing to realize is that’s a big corporation and they answer to a lot of people so if they let people smoke weed, it’s not federally legal and you’re still breaking the law no matter if it’s legal in states. If it was up to Vince, Vince would have everybody smoking. Vince is no fool but he has people to answer to and it’s a big company. He just can’t say it’s okay to smoke weed because what happens if you go to a state where it’s not legal. They bring the police in, they test you and there’s a lot of legal things. It ain’t because Vince don’t want to. The second it becomes legal, Vince would be the first one on that wagon. I mean Shane owns a [Cannabis] co-op in California. A big co-op. [Vince is] not against weed, he’s a businessman. I’m telling you, I know this 100 percent, he would much rather see people smoke cannabis than all this other stupid sh** if it was up to him, believe me."

