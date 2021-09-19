The Godfather Says Hulk Hogan Is 'Not The Good Guy People Think He Is'

WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather recently appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast during which he discussed Sycho Sid and Hulk Hogan’s departure after WWE WrestleMania 8 and how it hindered his Papa Shango gimmick at the time.

Godfather didn't have much good to say about Hogan during the interview, check out what he said below:

"Oh yea, I got thrown into the wolves especially with Sid. Sid was supposed to a job for Warrior and he quit, this and that. They had nobody else with heat on them so I kind of got thrown to the dogs but that’s business and I’m a businessman. It is what it is. On the thing on being late, they just sent me late. I never even knew I was late. I just knew that they just sent me and I was supposed to go. Like I said, I was going through a bad divorce at that time so Hogan, Warrior, Sid, none of that sh** meant anything to me. Nothing. I didn’t care about Hogan. Hogan wasn’t no friend of mine, he still isn’t. Hogan is Hogan. He’s not the good guy people think he is, I’ll let it go at that."

