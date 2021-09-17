Ric Flair Comments On WWE Plane Ride From Hell Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

The second half of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring aired tonight looking at WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell", and fans are really not happy with a number of wrestlers including Ric Flair, click here for more on that.

Prior to tonight's episode, Flair was recently guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions and had the following to say regarding the episode:

"God, I’ve heard about it too. Just when things are going good for me. Listen, you [Renee Paquette] put me on your podcast after. We’ll see how it plays out, because I was there and I don’t care whose name I gotta drop if the heat falls on me. I know who was where and what and who and what took place. I know the whole story."