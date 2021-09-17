Ric Flair Comments On WWE Plane Ride From Hell Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2021
The second half of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring aired tonight looking at WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell", and fans are really not happy with a number of wrestlers including Ric Flair,
click here for more on that.
Prior to tonight's episode, Flair was recently guest on Renee Paquette's
Oral Sessions and had the following to say regarding the episode:
"God, I’ve heard about it too. Just when things are going good for me. Listen, you [Renee Paquette] put me on your podcast after. We’ll see how it plays out, because I was there and I don’t care whose name I gotta drop if the heat falls on me. I know who was where and what and who and what took place. I know the whole story."
https://wrestlr.me/70621/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 17
Sep 17 - Following a loss on IMPACT Wrestling, Rhino has been kicked out of the Violent By Design faction. The team of Rhino and Deaner lost their match again[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - The second half of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring aired tonight looking at WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell", and fans are really not happy with [...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - Adam Cole was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to work with fellow-AEW debutee Bryan Danielson. “There [...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - TNT has released a press release celebrating AEW's successful ratings numbers, with Wednesday’s Dynamite drawing a 0.44 rating in the 18 –[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - All Elite Wrestling's hottest tag-teams currently are FTR and the Proud 'N' Powerful, who have been trading words on social media. Dax Harwood kicked[...]
Sep 17 IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/16/21 IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021) After [...]
Sep 17 - IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021) After [...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - MVP has suffered injuries at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday's RAW. WWE announced on Twitter that MVP is out indefinitely with a broken rib. This [...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring returned tonight looking back at WWE’s infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" incident back in May of 2002. As y[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Buff Bagwell took to his Rebuilding Buff podcast, where he spoke openly about WWE denying his request to enter their rehab program for former employee[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Renee Paquette was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where she discussed why she believes CM Punk decided to go to AEW instead of retu[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - A year after Owen Hart's tragic death at WWF Over the Edge in Kemper Arena, WCW went to the arena to host Slamboree 2000--- in which, in a planned stu[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - The Godfather was interviewed by the Midnight Hustle podcast, where he explained that he no longer enjoys making Legends appearances with WWE due to t[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - WWE has officially announced that Brock Lesnar will go one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, [...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers, which is down from the 1.319 million viewers the show previously drew last week. [...]
Sep 16 Chris Adonis No Longer Has COVID-19 Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after[...]
Sep 16 - Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Former WWE superstar Alex Zayne was a guest on the Hot Tag Hooligans Wrestling Podcast Show, where he revealed that Ring of Honor contacted him after [...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Culture State, where he spoke about his Willow the Wisp character and actually announced that there are hopes to revive[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Renee Paquette was interviewed on Busted Open Radio today, where she spoke about Big E's WWE Championship win. “It makes me so happy. I tweet[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Edge was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, where he spoke about wanting to work with Sami Zayn. “I would lo[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Rhino has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The former ECW original and WWE Superstar is currently part of the Violent By Design stable. I[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - WWE has filed a new trademark for Becky Lynch. The company filed to trademark the term “Big Time Becks" on September 13, WWE with use listed as[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - WWE issued the following: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from [...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns with a new episode on AXS TV. Check out the announced card for the show below: - Impact World Champion Chri[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says “never say never” in regards to WWE possibly buying AEW in the future, although he does admit they might h[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Dark Side of the Ring season 3 returns tonight on VICE TV from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air from 12:00-1:00 a.m. ET. Check out[...]