AEW All Out Achieves More Google Searches Than WWE SummerSlam
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 11, 2021
It was previously reported that AEW All Out is now not only the most watched AEW pay-pre-view event that they have ever produced, as well as the most watched non-WWE wrestling PPV since 1999.
It's also worth noting that the event has also reportedly surpassed WWE SummerSlam 2021 in public interest via Google Searches. Per the report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Out surpassed SummerSlam by four percent on the day of the shows.
It is worth noting that this year’s SummerSlam had much higher interest than usual with John Cena facing Roman Reigns in the main event. Both events reportedly drew over 500,000 Google searches on the day of each event.
More information from 411Mania:
Usually, the highest amount of Google searches for an AEW show would not draw many searches over 200,000, with the exception being CM Punk’s debut on AEW Rampage on Aug. 20 with 500,000 searches. On the day of All Out on Sept. 5, the event was reportedly the second most searched topic on the internet, behind only Labor Day. Additionally, the report noted that in terms of the buildup over multiple weeks for both events, All Out was reportedly higher than SummerSlam in Google searches by 14 percent.
In terms of actual attendance figures, the Observer also reports that All Out drew an attendance of 10,164 people, with about 9,000 paid and a $700,000 gate. This is reportedly the biggest live gate in AEW history thus far.
It’s expected that AEW will break this record for the upcoming Queens, New York show on Sept. 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. While the Rampage show with the debut of Punk at the United Center drew a higher attendance than All Out, the gate was slightly lower at $635,000 since it had lower ticket prices.