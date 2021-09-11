AEW All Out Achieves More Google Searches Than WWE SummerSlam

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

It was previously reported that AEW All Out is now not only the most watched AEW pay-pre-view event that they have ever produced, as well as the most watched non-WWE wrestling PPV since 1999.

It's also worth noting that the event has also reportedly surpassed WWE SummerSlam 2021 in public interest via Google Searches. Per the report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Out surpassed SummerSlam by four percent on the day of the shows.

It is worth noting that this year’s SummerSlam had much higher interest than usual with John Cena facing Roman Reigns in the main event. Both events reportedly drew over 500,000 Google searches on the day of each event.

