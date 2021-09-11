AEW All Out 2021 Reportedly Highest Grossing Non-WWE PPV Since 1999

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

AEW All Out 2021 which took place on September 5 has broken a 22-year-old pay-per-view record.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the event pulled in the largest pay-per-view buy rate for a non-WWE event since April 1999. Tony Khan also recently touted the show did more than 200,000 buys making it the best PPV in All Elite Wrestling history.

Here is what Dave Meltzer said in WON:

"We don’t have full PPV numbers but right now they already have more than 205,000 buys accounted for at press time. […] At 200,000 to 220,000 buys, it would be the largest PPV number for a non-WWE show since the April 11, 1999 Spring Stampede, and more likely, the March 14, 1999, Uncensored show headlined by Ric Flair vs. Hulk Hogan for the WCW title."