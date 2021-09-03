SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping Results For 9/7

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com here are the results.

- FTW Champion Ricky Starks was on commentary

- 2point0 defeated two local talents in just a few minutes

- Wheeler Yuta defeated Baron Black by pinfall

- Frankie Kazarian defeated Dean Alexander via submission

- Red Velvet defeated Sky Blue via pinfall. The crowd was way into Blue and booed like crazy when Velvet won. Tony Khan came out and invited them both onto the stage after the match. Velvet raised Blue’s hand in the air and Khan invited her to be in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. This seemed improvised based off the huge reaction Blue got during her Dark match

- Shawn Spears and Wardlow defeated two local talents via dominant pinfall

- Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson defeated Rickey Shane Page and a local talent by pinfall

- Hikaru Shida defeated Jessie Belle Smothers

- Julia Hart with The Varsity Blondes defeated a local talent

- John Silver and 10 defeated two local talents via submission

- Penelope Ford with The Bunny defeated Queen Aminata

- Lance Archer squashed a local talent by pinfall

- The Bunny with Penelope Ford defeated Laynie Luck by pinfall

- Jade Cargill with Mark Sterling defeated Blair Onyx

- Joey Janela defeated Lee Moriarty via pinfall in the match of the night so far. After the match, Sonny Kiss attacked Janela for a big pop



- Evil Uno with Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson defeated Alan Angela with John Silver and 10 via pinfall. The crowd was not happy to see The Dark Order infighting

- Max Caster came out rapping ahead of the next match. Anthony Bowens stopped him to ask if “AEW was scripting our promos now” since it was a very positive AEW rap. Caster then delivered a new rap saying he will try to be less offensive, followed by a comment about how small Shawn Dean’s “peen” is

- The Acclaimed defeated Shawn Dean and Robert Anthony by pinfall

These will air next Tuesday night at 7pm ET on the official YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for more.