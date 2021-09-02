Daffney Unger Passes Away
Posted By: Dustin on Sep 02, 2021
In some sad to update and report news, it has been confirmed by SHIMMER at the request of Daffney's family to inform her friends and fans that she had sadly passed away.
We made a news
post the other day about Daffney posting a video onto her Instagram where it was noted she was giving signs of considering suicide.
Below is what SHIMMER stated on their social media account
"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister." -Lexie Fyfe"
