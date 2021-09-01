Daffney Unger Posts Alarming Video Sparking Suicide Concern

Daffney Unger, aka Shannon Spruill has fans concerned tonight following a live video she posted on social media in which she talked about suicide.

Twitter users, including WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley, are urging one another to spread the word about Daffney with emergency services reportedly already on their way to her home.

Daffney posted a series of live videos on Instagram which are no longer available, a Twitter user, named Meng’s Mullet noted what the videos showed:

"She did like 4 or 5 live feeds, they’d get cut off and she’d come back. This last one ended maybe 10 minutes ago and there hasn’t been a new one. I hope somebody got to her in time and got her out of there"

In a further tweet, Mullet posted, "She has a gun. If you know where she is please do something”, adding, "this seemed to get out there to people fast enough, her phone started beeping & ringing. She was crying and referred to the notes as the last will and testament of Shannon Spruill (her real name) and started talking about who she wants to donate her car to. Keep calling if u can."

Daffney is best known for her time in World Championship Wrestling between 1999 and 2001 and with TNA Wrestling from 2008 to 2011.

We do hope Daffney is found well and gets the helps she needs.

