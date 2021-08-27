WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FIRST LOOK: New WWE NXT Logo Revealed Ahead Of Major Revamp

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2021

The new logo and branding for WWE NXT has been revealed.

We reported recently that the yellow and black brand is set to undergo a major revamp, with reports of a new logo, stage, and format, it appears as if that change is almost ready to launch, with Wale revealing the updated NXT logo on his official Twitter page.

NXT is dropping the trademark yellow and black for a more bold and colorful design, with some likening it to AEW Dynamite's colorful graphics. 

WWE is in the process of revamping the CWC (Performance Center) with the new look for the show expected to be revealed on September 7, 2021.

We reported earlier, WWE is reportedly not looking to sign anymore indy talent going forward as they have done in the past for the NXT brand.

Check out the new logo and branding below:


Aug 27
Becky Lynch opened this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Lynch opened her promo by saying she missed after she had to vacat[...]
Aug 27
AEW star CM Punk has sent his thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees crew for dealing with his t-shirt orders following his return to pro-wrestling a week ago t[...]
Aug 27
The new logo and branding for WWE NXT has been revealed. We reported recently that the yellow and black brand is set to undergo a major revamp, with [...]
Aug 27
Braun Strowman has been teasing and dropping hints as to his new post-WWE name alongside the company he is signing with. “Remember in life if[...]
Aug 27
A report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that since AEW will be taping Rampage after Dynamite most weeks, AEW will be moving[...]
Aug 27
A match has been reportedly pulled from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite taping in Milwaukee due to COVID. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated one match[...]
Aug 27
For the time being it appears WWE are not seeking to sign anymore indie wrestlers.  A report by Wrestling Observer said that their sources have [...]
Aug 27
Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed why Christian Cage's comeback to professional wrestling should give fans optimism for C[...]
Aug 27
Former WWE superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have officially waited out their 90 day no compete clauses following their release from the company,[...]
Aug 27
All Elite Wrestling has sent out a press release announcing that this year's All Out event will be available in select theaters across North America. [...]
Aug 27
Stephanie McMahon sent out an email to various media outlets about the success of SummerSlam 2021. Good morning, This past weekend, WWE held our b[...]
Aug 27
WWE star Shayna Baszler was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she spoke about the influence Minoru Suzuki had on her. "I started wr[...]
Aug 27
All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a segment for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Amidst all the hype going into All Out on September 5th, we will he[...]
Aug 27
In an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW wrestler and announcer Paul Wight discussed a number of topics including addressing if his [...]
Aug 27
TNT issued the following: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Largest Audience Since Premiere As Wednesday’s #1 Cable ProgramLast nig[...]
Aug 27
- During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV,  Mickie James delivered a promo about Deonna  Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Champion[...]
Aug 27
IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode.  The following will ai[...]
Aug 27
WWE has recently filed for four new trademarks on August 23, 2021. Fightful reveals that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for vi[...]
Aug 27
Despite WWE's reported attempts at re-signing Adam Cole to a contract, today is the day that his contract expires with the company. There are many rum[...]
Aug 26
CM Punk continues to pull in viewers for AEW. The live viewership for Wednesday's episode drew 1.172 million viewers, which is up from the 975,000 vi[...]
Aug 26
Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam this past Saturday was something that got WWE fans buzzing quite a bit, where he confronted WWE Universal Champion[...]
Aug 26
After winning the WWE NXT UK Championship, Ilja Dragunov participated in a media call and was asked if he has any plans on going to Raw or SmackDown. [...]
Aug 26
Patrick Gilmore, the executive producer of the WWE 2K games, has stated that the 2K19 and 2K20 servers will remain active all the way through the laun[...]
Aug 26
Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he discussed the highly controversial Saudi Arabia inci[...]
Aug 26
The next Chris Jericho cruise is set to kick off on October 21st of 2021 and run until October 25th, traveling from Miami to the Grand Bahama Island. [...]
