WWE Supposedly Not Interested In Signing Indie Wrestlers As Of Now

For the time being it appears WWE are not seeking to sign anymore indie wrestlers.

A report by Wrestling Observer said that their sources have reported that the word from the top of the company is that they're not interested in signing indie wrestlers. This is as far as "scouting and such" goes as of now. AEW can have the indie talent to themselves for now.

WWE is looking to hold more tryouts like they did in Las Vegas during SummerSlam week. The plan is to have scouts bring in more athletes for these camps.