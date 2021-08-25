CM Punk Drops Another Bryan Danielson To AEW Teaser Following Dynamite

If the CM Punk to AEW teasers we're not enough, we've got a whole lot more coming with the rumors of Bryan Danielson, aka former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan joining All Elite Wrestling.

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, in response to a "YES" chant from the live crowd, CM Punk said that is someone else’s schtick and fans will need to wait a little bit longer than that.

On his Instagram story, Punk posted a photo of himself shaking hands with another wrestler, but cropped the photo. Many fans have taken to social media to point out it is a photo taken in ROH and it looks like Punk shaking Bryan Danielson’s hand.