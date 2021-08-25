CM Punk Seemingly Confirms Bryan Danielson Is Joining AEW

During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite.

What Punk had to say was largely of the same sentiment as what he said during his AEW Rampage debut. The Best in the World again put over the young talent on roster, and talked specifically about testing himself to see if he "can still go" against Darby Allin at All Out.

During one moment of the interview, Punk said he sees himself in Darby Allin and sees someone who would have been his favorite wrestler when he was a kid.

This prompted fans to chant, "YES! YES! YES" and Punk said that is someone else’s schtick and fans will need to wait a little bit longer than that.

Seemingly confirming Bryan Danielson is set to become ALL ELITE!

Fans chant YES! YES! YES!



