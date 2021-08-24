Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT On USA Network - Takeover 36 Fallout

- Appearances by new NXT Champion Samoa Joe, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, The Diamond Mine, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Franky Monet, LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa, NXT General Manager William Regal, and others

- Million Dollar Celebration with new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

The following matches and segments will air:

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s Takeover 36 event. The episode has already been pre-taped, click here for full spoilers.

Saturday Night AEW Dynamite Is Returning

All Elite Wrestling is returning to Saturday night with an episode of Dynamite In October. Today, AEW announced that they will host Dynamite on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from Orlando, Florida at the[...] Aug 24 - All Elite Wrestling is returning to Saturday night with an episode of Dynamite In October. Today, AEW announced that they will host Dynamite on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from Orlando, Florida at the[...]

WWE Is Returning To Atlanta In 2022 With A New Pay-Per-View

WWE is launching a new pay-per-view in 2022! 2022 will kick off from the get-go with a brand new WWE pay-per-view with WWE set to present ‘Day 1’ live on Saturday, January 1, 2022&n[...] Aug 24 - WWE is launching a new pay-per-view in 2022! 2022 will kick off from the get-go with a brand new WWE pay-per-view with WWE set to present ‘Day 1’ live on Saturday, January 1, 2022&n[...]

UPDATED: Adam Cole Has Departed WWE, Now A Free Agent (Or Has He!?)

Adam Cole's status with WWE has been a hot topic in the company for the last several weeks, and now we seem to have a clearer picture of what is going on. A few weeks ago due to an oversight by the c[...] Aug 24 - Adam Cole's status with WWE has been a hot topic in the company for the last several weeks, and now we seem to have a clearer picture of what is going on. A few weeks ago due to an oversight by the c[...]

An Update On Why Karrion Kross Received A New Look

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Karrion Kross received a new look with some very interesting ring gear which is sparking much debate. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast actually asked K[...] Aug 24 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Karrion Kross received a new look with some very interesting ring gear which is sparking much debate. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast actually asked K[...]

Gangrel Reacts To Edge ‘Brood’ Entrance At WWE SummerSlam 2021

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was the leader of The Brood during the Attitude Era in the 90s, has reacted to Edge’s 'Brood entrance' which took place this past Saturday at SummerSlam 2021 ev[...] Aug 24 - Former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was the leader of The Brood during the Attitude Era in the 90s, has reacted to Edge’s 'Brood entrance' which took place this past Saturday at SummerSlam 2021 ev[...]

Samoa Joe On How Invested Vince McMahon Is In WWE NXT

NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by So Catch during which he discussed how he believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon perceives the NXT brand. On Vince McMahon's view on NXT: "I thi[...] Aug 24 - NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by So Catch during which he discussed how he believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon perceives the NXT brand. On Vince McMahon's view on NXT: "I thi[...]

WWE Releases Footage Of Brock Lesnar Destroying John Cena After SummerSlam

WWE has released an official video of Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam main event from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Following his loss to WWE Universal Champ[...] Aug 24 - WWE has released an official video of Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam main event from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Following his loss to WWE Universal Champ[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Didn’t Like CM Punk’s AEW Return Promo

Booker T is the latest name to weigh in on CM Punk’s return to pro-wrestling and his debut with AEW, and unlike many others, he says he didn't like Punk's promo on Rampage due to the number of W[...] Aug 24 - Booker T is the latest name to weigh in on CM Punk’s return to pro-wrestling and his debut with AEW, and unlike many others, he says he didn't like Punk's promo on Rampage due to the number of W[...]

WWE Touts Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time

WWE issued the following: WWE® Delivers Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time Annual Event Sets Records for Live Global Viewership, Gate Receipts, Indoor Attendance,[...] Aug 24 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Delivers Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time Annual Event Sets Records for Live Global Viewership, Gate Receipts, Indoor Attendance,[...]

WWE Files An Interesting Trademark

WWE has filed an interesting trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term "WWE Day 1" was filed on August 19, 2021, for software and merchandising purposes. Here is t[...] Aug 24 - WWE has filed an interesting trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term "WWE Day 1" was filed on August 19, 2021, for software and merchandising purposes. Here is t[...]

Why Jay Briscoe Missed ROH Glory By Honor 2021 Event

Ring of Honor pulled Jay Briscoe from this past weekend’s Glory By Honor event at the 2300 arena in Philadelphia. No explanation was given concerning fans as to why the popular star was missing [...] Aug 24 - Ring of Honor pulled Jay Briscoe from this past weekend’s Glory By Honor event at the 2300 arena in Philadelphia. No explanation was given concerning fans as to why the popular star was missing [...]

SPOILERS For Tuesday's WWE NXT and Two Future 205 Live Episodes

WWE taped Tuesday's NXT tonight as well as the next couple of episodes of 205 Live on Monday. Courtesy of PWInsider here are the results: 205 LIVE - August 27: Drake Maverick was on commentar[...] Aug 23 - WWE taped Tuesday's NXT tonight as well as the next couple of episodes of 205 Live on Monday. Courtesy of PWInsider here are the results: 205 LIVE - August 27: Drake Maverick was on commentar[...]

Why Kofi Kingston Is Missing From WWE Television

If you're wondering why Kofi Kingston is missing from WWE television, it doesn't appear to be good news. Kingston didn't appear at this weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view in Las Vegas and was al[...] Aug 23 - If you're wondering why Kofi Kingston is missing from WWE television, it doesn't appear to be good news. Kingston didn't appear at this weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view in Las Vegas and was al[...]

Jinder Mahal Reveals How Vince McMahon Reacted To His WWE Title Win

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE in 2016 with a new physique and major push in the main event picture, culminating in him capturing the WWE Championship from Randy Orton in April 2017, making him the 50th[...] Aug 23 - Jinder Mahal returned to WWE in 2016 with a new physique and major push in the main event picture, culminating in him capturing the WWE Championship from Randy Orton in April 2017, making him the 50th[...]

Tuesday's AEW Dark Is Action-Packed With 8 Matches Announced

AEW has announced eight matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark which streams on YouTube at 7 PM ET | 4 PM PT. Here is the card: - Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Shawn Dean- Dante Martin vs. Alan &ls[...] Aug 23 - AEW has announced eight matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark which streams on YouTube at 7 PM ET | 4 PM PT. Here is the card: - Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Shawn Dean- Dante Martin vs. Alan &ls[...]

Matt Riddle (w/ Randy Orton) Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) in the Main Event of Tonight's Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle (with Randy Orton in his corner) defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles (with Omos in[...] Aug 23 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle (with Randy Orton in his corner) defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles (with Omos in[...]

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Defeat Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Raw

The unique duo of Nikki A.S.H. and "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw after Rip[...] Aug 23 - The unique duo of Nikki A.S.H. and "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw after Rip[...]

Mansoor Defeats Jinder Mahal by Disqualification on Raw

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took on Mansoor on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Mahal ended up getting himself disqualified by repeatedly stomping on Mansoor in the corner, ignoring th[...] Aug 23 - Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took on Mansoor on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Mahal ended up getting himself disqualified by repeatedly stomping on Mansoor in the corner, ignoring th[...]

Xavier Woods Defeats The Miz on Raw, Miz Snaps and Attacks John Morrison

Xavier Woods picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, The Miz brutally assaulted his longtime tag team partne[...] Aug 23 - Xavier Woods picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, The Miz brutally assaulted his longtime tag team partne[...]

Logan Paul Appears on Monday Night Raw for John Morrison's "Moist TV" Segment, Gets Heat from the Crowd

Professional boxer and social media star Logan Paul made an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw as part of John Morrison's "Moist TV" segment. The live crowd in attendanc[...] Aug 23 - Professional boxer and social media star Logan Paul made an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw as part of John Morrison's "Moist TV" segment. The live crowd in attendanc[...]

Karrion Kross Defeats Ricochet by Submission on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw. Kross won the match with the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke. He is[...] Aug 23 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw. Kross won the match with the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke. He is[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 23rd 2021)

Well, here we are for another week. AEW Dark Elevation kicks us off, just 3 days removed from that moment. I think this was filmed alongside the Dark Elevation we had on Thursday, so before and after [...] Aug 23 - Well, here we are for another week. AEW Dark Elevation kicks us off, just 3 days removed from that moment. I think this was filmed alongside the Dark Elevation we had on Thursday, so before and after [...]

Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest Defeat Sheamus & Bobby Lashley on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw opened with the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter. They were interrupted by the new United States Champion, Damian Priest, who challenged Lashl[...] Aug 23 - Tonight's episode of Raw opened with the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter. They were interrupted by the new United States Champion, Damian Priest, who challenged Lashl[...]