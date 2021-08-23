SPOILERS For Tuesday's WWE NXT and Two Future 205 Live Episodes

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE taped Tuesday's NXT tonight as well as the next couple of episodes of 205 Live on Monday.

Courtesy of PWInsider here are the results:

205 LIVE - August 27:

Drake Maverick was on commentary for the opening match

- Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase. Waller was a face for this match.

- Ikemen Jiro defeated Trey Baxter with a small package to counter a springboard 450 splash.

205 LIVE - September 3:

- Amari Miller defeated Cora Jade.

- Joe Gacy defeated Josh Briggs.

WWE NXT - August 24:

Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes start off the show with a celebration for Grimes’s victory over LA Knight on Sunday at Takeover 36.

- Ridge Holland (with Pete Dunne) defeated Timothy Thatcher (with Tommaso Ciampa) with Northern Grit. After the match, there was a brawl involving all four men and then Oney Lorcan and the returning Danny Burch came out to make it a four-on-two situation and stand tall over Ciampa and Thatcher.