The Reason Sasha Banks Was Unable To Appear At SummerSlam Revealed

As many fans are aware, Sasha Banks missed last night's SummerSlam event and was replaced with a returning Becky Lynch.

We had reported that Lynch and Belair had several matches scheduled for various live events that were cancelled, before this major match on a pay-per-view ultimately suffered the same fate.

The reasoning for this, according to Fightful Select, is that Sasha Banks is not medically cleared to compete. WWE higher ups are hoping to see her return to the ring sooner rather than later, and Dave Meltzer is claiming that WWE knew 8 days in advance that Banks wouldn't be able to make the show.

This card change led to Becky Lynch becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion.