Becky Lynch Returns to WWE at SummerSlam, Replaces Sasha Banks, Defeats Bianca Belair for SmackDown Women's Title

#TheMan is BACK ON TOP. @BeckyLynchWWE becomes the new #SmackDown #WomensChampion at #SummerSlam ! pic.twitter.com/iWli9IpnhV

JUST LIKE THAT. @BeckyLynchWWE has STUNNED @BiancaBelairWWE to become the NEW #SmackDown #WomensChampion ! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/l3UJSr0QSc

WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK! @BeckyLynchWWE is HERE at #SummerSlam ! pic.twitter.com/A8U8YMOWC1

THE MAN HAS COME AROUND AGAIN. @BeckyLynchWWE IS BACK at #SummerSlam !!! pic.twitter.com/sahXRvPAP9

Becky would then defeat Bianca Belair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Originally, it appeared as though Carmella was set to replace Sasha, but Becky made a surprise entrance, causing the WWE Universe to erupt in approval.

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE programming at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as she replaced Sasha Banks in the SmackDown Women's Championship Match against Bianca Belair.

» More News From This Feed

Edge Defeats Seth Rollins by Submission at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a big victory at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as he defeated Seth Rollins by submission with a modified Crossface/Sleeper Hold combination. LEGENDAR[...] Aug 21 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a big victory at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as he defeated Seth Rollins by submission with a modified Crossface/Sleeper Hold combination. LEGENDAR[...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam to Become New Raw Women's Champion

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair is Raw Women's Champion once again. Charlotte defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, forcing Nikki to sub[...] Aug 21 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair is Raw Women's Champion once again. Charlotte defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, forcing Nikki to sub[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam

In a battle between two former best friends and two former WWE Champions, Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal with a Claymore Kick at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. .@DMcIntyreWWE is [...] Aug 21 - In a battle between two former best friends and two former WWE Champions, Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal with a Claymore Kick at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. .@DMcIntyreWWE is [...]

Becky Lynch Returns to WWE at SummerSlam, Replaces Sasha Banks, Defeats Bianca Belair for SmackDown Women's Title

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE programming at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as she replaced Sasha Banks in the SmackDown Women's Championship Match against Bianca Belai[...] Aug 21 - Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE programming at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as she replaced Sasha Banks in the SmackDown Women's Championship Match against Bianca Belai[...]

The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles Against The Mysterios at SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy & Jey Uso successfully retained their titles against former champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Can @reym[...] Aug 21 - WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy & Jey Uso successfully retained their titles against former champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Can @reym[...]

Damian Priest Defeats Sheamus to Become the New WWE U.S. Champion at SummerSlam

The Celtic Warrior's reign as WWE United States Champion has come to an end at the hands of Damian Priest. After a competitive bout, "The Archer of Infamy" hit his Reckoning finishing move on Sheamus [...] Aug 21 - The Celtic Warrior's reign as WWE United States Champion has come to an end at the hands of Damian Priest. After a competitive bout, "The Archer of Infamy" hit his Reckoning finishing move on Sheamus [...]

Alexa Bliss Defeats Eva Marie (w/ Doudrop) at SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Eva Marie at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view after delivering a DDT to Eva to secure the pinfall. .@natalieevamarie just SLAPPED Lilly. 😮👀#Sum[...] Aug 21 - Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Eva Marie at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view after delivering a DDT to Eva to secure the pinfall. .@natalieevamarie just SLAPPED Lilly. 😮👀#Sum[...]

Randy Orton & Matt Riddle Defeat A.J. Styles & Omos for Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam

In the opening bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle defeated Omos and "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles for the Raw Tag Team Championships. .@RandyOrton is on[...] Aug 21 - In the opening bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle defeated Omos and "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles for the Raw Tag Team Championships. .@RandyOrton is on[...]

WATCH: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff: Aug. 21, 2021

The following is the 2021 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 21 - The following is the 2021 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

FIRST LOOK: WWE SummerSlam Setup Inside Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas

WNS live reporter Mike Reign is inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view. As you can see in the photo below fans are filing into the Stadium, whic[...] Aug 21 - WNS live reporter Mike Reign is inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view. As you can see in the photo below fans are filing into the Stadium, whic[...]

Bray Wyatt Reportedly Expected To Sign With AEW

We reported on Friday that AEW has "a new major AEW acquisition" that is not CM Punk or Bryan Danielson. During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about this and B[...] Aug 21 - We reported on Friday that AEW has "a new major AEW acquisition" that is not CM Punk or Bryan Danielson. During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about this and B[...]

Nick Khan On WWE Sale Rumors, 'We’re Not Trying To Sell It'

During a recent interview with the Recode Media podcast, the WWE President Nick Khan said WWE is "open for business on anything and everything" when he was asked if WWE is looking to put itself up for[...] Aug 21 - During a recent interview with the Recode Media podcast, the WWE President Nick Khan said WWE is "open for business on anything and everything" when he was asked if WWE is looking to put itself up for[...]

Mickie James Reveals Full Card For NWA Empowerrr Event

Mickie James has revealed the full card for the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. Mickie James revealed the news on Instagram. The following matches will take place: Vel[...] Aug 21 - Mickie James has revealed the full card for the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. Mickie James revealed the news on Instagram. The following matches will take place: Vel[...]

WWE Files Trademark Application For RAW Wrestler Ring Name

WWE has filed for another new trademark for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 16, 2021. WWE filed to trademark "Reggie" for current WWE 24/7 Champion[...] Aug 21 - WWE has filed for another new trademark for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 16, 2021. WWE filed to trademark "Reggie" for current WWE 24/7 Champion[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Rises For Go-Home SummerSlam Episode

The August 20, 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown pulled in 2.237 million viewers. The number is up from last week's episode, which drew in 2.084 million viewers, according to a report from SpoilerTV. Sma[...] Aug 21 - The August 20, 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown pulled in 2.237 million viewers. The number is up from last week's episode, which drew in 2.084 million viewers, according to a report from SpoilerTV. Sma[...]

WWE 2K22 Video Game Not Expected To Be Released In 2021

Tonight's WWE SummerSlam is being sponsored by WWE 2K22. Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE 2K22 game will not be released in 2021 according to people they have spoken to within WWE. The repo[...] Aug 21 - Tonight's WWE SummerSlam is being sponsored by WWE 2K22. Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE 2K22 game will not be released in 2021 according to people they have spoken to within WWE. The repo[...]

WATCH: Tony Khan Addresses Crowd Prior To AEW Rampage

Before last night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the fans in attendance at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Here is what he said: “I always dreamed to[...] Aug 21 - Before last night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the fans in attendance at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Here is what he said: “I always dreamed to[...]

AEW Releases Promotional Material For CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle his first match in seven years against Darby Allin at the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5, 2021 AEW has today released the promotional match graphic featu[...] Aug 21 - CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle his first match in seven years against Darby Allin at the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5, 2021 AEW has today released the promotional match graphic featu[...]

Bray Wyatt Quotes Eddie Van Halen On Social Media

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted something cryptic on Twitter yesterday, quoting from the late rock and roll legend Eddie Van Halen. He tweeted: "Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play u[...] Aug 21 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted something cryptic on Twitter yesterday, quoting from the late rock and roll legend Eddie Van Halen. He tweeted: "Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play u[...]

AEW Rampage To Be A Taped Episode Next Week

AEW Rampage will be a taped episode next week. As noted by Cassidy Haynes on Bodyslam.net podcast, AEW plans to tape Rampage in Milwaukee before or after AEW Dynamite. This will be the third-ever epi[...] Aug 21 - AEW Rampage will be a taped episode next week. As noted by Cassidy Haynes on Bodyslam.net podcast, AEW plans to tape Rampage in Milwaukee before or after AEW Dynamite. This will be the third-ever epi[...]

GCW Off The Rails Results (8/20)

Game Changer Wrestling held Off The Rails on Friday from Meet Las Vegas in Las Vegas, and aired on FITE TV. The full results are below: GCW Off The Rails Results (8/20) - Juventud Guerrera de[...] Aug 21 - Game Changer Wrestling held Off The Rails on Friday from Meet Las Vegas in Las Vegas, and aired on FITE TV. The full results are below: GCW Off The Rails Results (8/20) - Juventud Guerrera de[...]

Big E Thinks AJ Lee Could Return To WWE On A 'Brock Lesnar Type Schedule'

AJ Lee returning to WWE? It's certainly something WWE Superstar Big E would like to happen and he thinks she could return on a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she was up for coming out of retirement. H[...] Aug 21 - AJ Lee returning to WWE? It's certainly something WWE Superstar Big E would like to happen and he thinks she could return on a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she was up for coming out of retirement. H[...]

Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Miss Tonight's WWE SummerSlam

A report from PWInsider reveals Sasha Banks SummerSlam status has not changed and she is not expected to work tonight's SummerSlam. Banks is advertised to go up against Bianca Belair for the Sma[...] Aug 21 - A report from PWInsider reveals Sasha Banks SummerSlam status has not changed and she is not expected to work tonight's SummerSlam. Banks is advertised to go up against Bianca Belair for the Sma[...]

Doudrop Discusses Recent Ring Name Change, High Praise For Eva Marie

WWE Raw Superstar Doudrop was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc.com, during which she discussed changing her ring name from Piper Niven and also what it is like working with Eva Maria. On becoming[...] Aug 21 - WWE Raw Superstar Doudrop was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc.com, during which she discussed changing her ring name from Piper Niven and also what it is like working with Eva Maria. On becoming[...]