Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Championship Against Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 21, 2021
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at tonight's
SummerSlam pay-per-view.
Goldberg appeared to have suffered some sort of knee injury, which prevented him from being able to stand up on his feet. The referee stopped the match and gave the victory to Lashley.
After the match was over, Lashley attacked Goldberg's leg with a steel chair until Goldberg's son, Gage, jumped into the ring and tried to attack Lashley. Gage then fell victim to Lashley's "Hurt Lock" Full Nelson submission.
