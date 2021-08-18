AEW Dynamite Results (August 18th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Another packed episode of AEW Dynamite hit the air, live from Houston, Texas. We had a full card of action announced including a Tag Team Title match and the final labour of Jericho, so lets not waste any time and get straight to the action.

We open with a card run down before we go straight to Mox and Eddie Kingston who make their way down to the ring. But Mox and Eddie don't make it. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia take them out before they can get there before they call out their opponents later. Guess this match just got bumped up the card!

Darby Allin & Sting defeated 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) w/ Daniel Garcia via Submission (6:18)

Sting makes his way down to the ring and gets a huge reaction in his first TV match on TNT in 20 years. Darby attacks from behind with the skateboard to even the odds slightly but it doesn't take long for Daniel Garcia to help 2point0 out again. This is a Tornado Tag match so no DQ as they brawl through the stands. 2point0 single out Sting before Darby coffin drops off a concrete barrier. Eddie Kingston reappears to take Garcia out of this match and we head back to the ring. 2point0 put sting through a table but he pops back up immidiately. He hits a double Scorpion Death Drop and follows it up by putting both men in the Scorpion Deathlock and getting both to tap. I can't believe this man is 62.

Just before break we get Sammy's big announcement and it's exactly what I thought it would be. Sammy proposed before the show to his now fiancee Pam and she said yes in their hometown of Houston. Congratulations to them both. Can't wait for next weeks vlog.

Sammy Guevara defeated Shawn Spears w/ Tully Blanchard via Pinfall (9:48)

Sammy makes his heroes entrance in his hometown but Spears attacks from behind. They brawl outside including Tully assisting Spears with a spike Piledriver. Aubrey finally gets the competitors in the ring and the bell signals the start of the match before she kicks Tully out from ringside as he seems to be trying another assisted piledriver. Spears takes control of the match nonetheless and is giving Sammy one hell of a beating. Sammy has flashes off offence but keeps losing the upper hand. Spears kicks out of an Avalanche Cutter from the top rope and Guevara kicks out of an Avalanche C4. Spears then kicks out of a 630 Senton somehow. He picks Spears up off the ground and hits him with 3 exposed knees and then hits the GTH for the win. Excellent blow off match.

Incredible agility by BOTH, but @sammyguevara gets the advantage and a HUGE cutter off the top!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/flNyWlrk8X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Christian Cage Interview

The title is misleading. It's what we get told we're going to get before Don Callis interrupts and talks and talks and talks. A good back and forth does follow after, with both men playing mind games before Christian calls Callis a Carny POS.*Pop.wav*

Dan Lambert In Ring Segment

Ever listened to a Jim Cornette podcast? That's exactly what Dan Lambert used as his inspiration for this. And it works. The man is the biggest heel I've ever seen. This time he's flanked by former UFC champions Andrei Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos. He finishes burying AEW and out comes Lance Archer. Not for long as The Men Of The Year come out to attack him from behind. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page overwhelm Archer and they appear to be alligned with Lambert. Can't wait to see where this goes.

Chris Jericho Backstage Interview

Basic hype job. Jericho gets the crown riled up and on his side before the main event. AEW just covering their bases before they ask the crowd to steal the show tonight. He's excellent on the mic still and hits every note he needed to.

Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) w/ Brandon Cutler, Doc Gallow & Karl Anderson defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) w/Marko Stunt via Pinfall (11:27)

Don Callis joins commentary for this one, as is expected. Has there been a company who have had a hotter tag team division other than maybe WWE for a year in the early 00's? AEW have been putting on tag team bangers once a week for two years basically and this is yet another notch in that column. Jurassic Express have early control but over the commercial break, the Bucks begin to isolate Jungle Boy and beat him down. The Luchasaurus obligatory hot tag follows after the break and he runs through both Jacksons easily. They get a close two fall after Jungle Boy hits an Avalanche Brainbuster from Luchasaurus' shoulders! Young Bucks reverse the Thoracic Express and get a close two on the assisted Indie Taker before all hell breaks loose.

Kenny appears from nowhere to attack poor little Marko Stunt with a golden chair. He then gets taken out and beaten backstage by Christian Cage. The chair gets into the ring and it looks like we are getting a repeat of Friday after Jungle Boy manages to putt Matt through it with a brainbuster. Nick makes the save. Luchasaurus chucks him out and they finally hit Thoracic Express on Matt but Nick makes the save again. Then all of The Elite hit the apron to interfere and Luchasaurus takes them out with a moonsault. In the ring, the Bucks turn a backslide by Jungle Boy into a BTE Trigger. Match over. Hell of a match this. Well worth the watch.

Post match, Gallows and Kenny bring Christian back out having incapacitated him backstage while Cutler and Anderson beat down Jurassic Express in the ring. The Elite beat down all three men, even Callis getting in a cheap shot before Kenny hits the One Winged Angel on Christan Cage for the exclamation point. Callis counts the hypothetical pinfall.

Also, Kenny was wearing a shirt that said Chick Magnet in the most overt tease of the night.

Britt Baker Backstage Interview

Britt explains why she brought in Jamie Hayter. She then passes the interview to her new enforcer who challenges Red Velvet to a match next week on Dynamite in Milwaukee. Short and effective to set up a good match.

Matt Hardy vs Orange Cassidy Video Package

Just a basic package with Hardy talking mostly to build up the HFO vs Best Friends feud. Orange Cassidy has a little segment at the end where he teases a match. I predict Hardy vs Cassidy next week.

Paul Wight in ring Interview

Paul Wight tells the crowd it felt amazing to get back in the ring again last Friday on AEW Rampage. He's about to make an announcement before QT interrupts. They have a back and forth on the mic and given this is the first time Wight has spoken without a script in a long time, he does an excellent job. QT vs Paul Wight is official for All Out.

Jade Cargill Video

Mark Sterling hypes up Kiera Hogan a little before Jade tells her that it's gonna be her version of Miro vs Fuego on Rampage with no happy ending this time. Cargill vs Kiera Hogan on Rampage: The First Dance this Friday.

Backstage Interview with The Elite

The interview starts off celebratory with Callis hyping the Young Bucks up. Schiavone interrupts before he can say too much though with the news that Tony Khan is fed up with the Elite's constant outside interference and that the Lucha Brothers, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blondes and Private Party will compete in a tournament with the winners getting a cage match against the bucks for the titles at All Out.

Huge news! We will see a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament w/ #PrivateParty, #VarsityBlonds, #LuchaBros, & #JurassicExpress. The winner gets an #AEW World Tag Team title match against the @youngbucks in a STEEL CAGE at #AEWAllOut!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/Tn7HpU2VHB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Ricky Starks Promo

Taz and the notorious Hook are in the ring to introduce Ricky Starks who straight up calls out Brian Cage. Bold move but not really as Brian Cage is being beaten up backstage by Will Hobbs. Cage turns it around before Team Taz hightail it out of there before the Machine gets to them.

Death Triangle Backstage Interview

Straight into another talking segment. This is very unlike AEW. This one has a bit more meat on the bones than the last one as we get Tony Schiavone talking to PAC mostly. He tells Andrade that he'll fight him anywhere, any time but Chicago at All Out is perfecto because that's where PAC debuted and beat Kenny on two weeks notice. Andrade turns up with about 800 pages of stipulations that Andrade needs PAC to meet in order for the match to go ahead.

Thunder Rosa defeated Penelope Ford via Submission (7:58)

Feels like ages since we've had a match. Never had that experience on Dynamite before. You can tell we're coming up to a PPV because the angles are flying everywhere. A good back and forth here between two talented ladies who can go as far as they want to in this business. The result in Rosa's adopted hometown was never in doubt though. The match itself was competetive if a little bit clunky in places but a fun watch nonetheless as both performers put a lot of effort in.

Arn Anderson & Brock Anderson Backstage Interview

Arn really puts over how much damage Malakai Black has done to the Nightmare Family before letting us know it's Brock Anderson vs Malakai Black next week. He tries to talk his son out of it. Brock say's the match is signed and he's not asking his Dad, he's telling him.

Miro Video Package

Miro is amazing now. He says he wanted Fuego to earn his contract but he took the easy way out and he doesn't forgive him. He loves serving God every day and his hot wife every night and he's sick of everyone running in fear. He must come to them. He calls out Eddie Kingston and that match needs to happen now because I need to see it.

Moxley Backstage Promo

In a company with so many fantastic talkers, Jon Moxley is still the best promo in wrestling for my money. This man could sell Christopher Daniels a hair brush. He rages this entire promo about how AEW is the best promotion in the world now and everyone wants in. He buries Kenny, Hangman and Christian and reminds everyone that he was carrying the company during the pandemic era and now everyone wants a piece of what he built. He then turns his attention to Daniel Garcia and tells him to ask himself if this is where he wants to be and to protect his neck on Friday. Main Event of Rampage is set as Moxley vs Garcia this week. I can't wait.

WHEW! @JonMoxley does not mince words. He's got a strong message for @GarciaWrestling ahead of their match THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage LIVE in Chicago!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/OIqOG4ORMC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

5th Labour of Jericho: MJF defeated Chris Jericho via Submission (15:13)

The Houston crowd deserve full refunds tonight. If they hadn't earned their money by being hot all night, they sure as hell did when they sang Jericho out to the ring. Absolutely incredible. What a Texas fanbase AEW has. In the match, MJF takes control early until he tries to be cocky and steal the camera like Jericho does until Jericho punches the camera in what will be the new wrestling twitter gif of the week. MJF takes control as they move back into the ring and MJF begins to attack the bad elbow of Jericho.

The crowd carry on their hard work with 5,000 people chanting Jericho in unison. They also chanted MJF Sucks and You Ain't Shit. What a crowd. Jericho begins to take control after the commercial break but Max manages to flip it back before taking off the cast protecting Jericho's elbow. This comes into play soon when MJF has Jericho in the Salt Of The Earth arm bar which somehow Jericho turns into the Walls of Jericho. The match keeps goingback and forth and nobody can tell who's going to come out on top.

MJF goes for the diamond ring but Aubrey Edwards spots it and confiscates it. While she is passing it out of the ring, Jericho uses his bat to hit MJF. He goes for the Judas Effect but remembers he can't use it just in time. But out of nowhere, MJF hits his own Judas Effect and locks in the Salt Of The Earth again. Jericho has one last hope spot as he rolls MJF into a pin but Max never lets go of the arm and forces Jericho to tap once he regains control.

A soul-crushing loss for @IAmJericho to @The_MJF on #AEWDynamite. We will never hear the end of this. pic.twitter.com/Lh7VSr5QKL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

I'm exhausted just watching that show. So much happened. What did you think of what happened? Are you tuning in for Rampage Friday? Let us know down below and I'll see you then!