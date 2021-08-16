WWE Announces Live Event Schedule For 2021

Most notable of the announcements is Survivor Series, which will take place on Sunday, November 21th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE has sent out a press release announcing their live event calendar for the rest of 2021.

Chelsea Green Getting New Reality Show On ASY TV

On the latest episode of Green With Envy, Chelsea Green revealed that she is slated to be getting her own reality show on ASY TV. The show will be about Green exploring Florida beaches and more. &l[...] Aug 16 - On the latest episode of Green With Envy, Chelsea Green revealed that she is slated to be getting her own reality show on ASY TV. The show will be about Green exploring Florida beaches and more. &l[...]

Bobby Lashley Recalls ECW December to Dismember

Bobby Lashley was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, and discussed what it was like behind the scenes at the ECW December to Dismember event. “I wa[...] Aug 16 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, and discussed what it was like behind the scenes at the ECW December to Dismember event. “I wa[...]

WWE To Auction Off One-Of-A-Kind Autographed Vince McMahon Shirt And More Memorabilia

WWE has partnered with Goldin to release a new "Billionaire Bucks" t-shirt, as well as a billion dollar bill signed by Vince McMahon to be auctioned off to fans. The press release on this auction is [...] Aug 16 - WWE has partnered with Goldin to release a new "Billionaire Bucks" t-shirt, as well as a billion dollar bill signed by Vince McMahon to be auctioned off to fans. The press release on this auction is [...]

The New Day Want To See Baron Corbin Beat Goldberg At WrestleMania

During the latest New Day podcast, where Kofi Kingston talked about seeing Baron Corbin backstage at RAW. “Corbin was backstage. You (Big E) see him every week and I've talked about this, I c[...] Aug 16 - During the latest New Day podcast, where Kofi Kingston talked about seeing Baron Corbin backstage at RAW. “Corbin was backstage. You (Big E) see him every week and I've talked about this, I c[...]

SPOILERS: IMPACT Results For Taped Shows, Including Upcoming Emergence Event

IMPACT Wrestling has taped several episodes of TV in advance, including their upcoming Emergence event that will air this Friday on IMPACT Plus. Here are the results of this taping. * W. Morrissey[...] Aug 16 - IMPACT Wrestling has taped several episodes of TV in advance, including their upcoming Emergence event that will air this Friday on IMPACT Plus. Here are the results of this taping. * W. Morrissey[...]

Asher Hale Says WWE Didn't Care About 205 Live

Former WWE superstar Asher Hale spoke with Inside The Ropes about his six-month stint in WWE 205 Live. "Yeah, so my opinion, my honest opinion on this one, not holding back on that one. I feel like[...] Aug 16 - Former WWE superstar Asher Hale spoke with Inside The Ropes about his six-month stint in WWE 205 Live. "Yeah, so my opinion, my honest opinion on this one, not holding back on that one. I feel like[...]

Ember Moon Reveals She Is Not Injured Despite NXT Medical Staff's Claims

Back on August 10th of this year, WWE announced that Ember Moon was "unable to compete" as dictated by the WWE NXT medical staff. The announcement came out just hours before NXT went live on the USA [...] Aug 16 - Back on August 10th of this year, WWE announced that Ember Moon was "unable to compete" as dictated by the WWE NXT medical staff. The announcement came out just hours before NXT went live on the USA [...]

Jon Moxley Files To Trademark Old Team Name From 2009

It is being reported by PWInsider that Jon Moxley has filed to trademark the terms "Switchblade Conspiracy" and "The Switchblades" for wrestling and merchandise. Many fans may already be aware that S[...] Aug 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Jon Moxley has filed to trademark the terms "Switchblade Conspiracy" and "The Switchblades" for wrestling and merchandise. Many fans may already be aware that S[...]

WWE NXT Returning To Taping Format After TakeOver 36

WWE will return to the taped format after NXT TakeOver 36 is done and over. Shows are going to be taped Monday August 23rd and Tuesday August 24th. Bryan Alvarez posted the news today and broke this [...] Aug 15 - WWE will return to the taped format after NXT TakeOver 36 is done and over. Shows are going to be taped Monday August 23rd and Tuesday August 24th. Bryan Alvarez posted the news today and broke this [...]

Max Caster Unfollows Everyone In AEW Besides Alex Reynolds And Alex Marvez

Max Caster has unfollowed AEW and mostly everyone who he's followed who works for the promotion. He still is following Alex Reynolds and Alex Marvez as of this posting. He also removed AEW from his Tw[...] Aug 15 - Max Caster has unfollowed AEW and mostly everyone who he's followed who works for the promotion. He still is following Alex Reynolds and Alex Marvez as of this posting. He also removed AEW from his Tw[...]

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Are Still Unable To Compete

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks missed Saturday's WWE Live event in Charlotte, North Carolina due to "unforeseen circumstances" with no explanation given. The duo h[...] Aug 15 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks missed Saturday's WWE Live event in Charlotte, North Carolina due to "unforeseen circumstances" with no explanation given. The duo h[...]

Full Card Announced For NWA 73 Pay-Per-View

The NWA 73 pay-per-view is scheduled to take on Sunday, August 29 from St. Louis, MO. The event now has a full match card with Billy Corgan announcing the lineup in its entirety. The card is as [...] Aug 15 - The NWA 73 pay-per-view is scheduled to take on Sunday, August 29 from St. Louis, MO. The event now has a full match card with Billy Corgan announcing the lineup in its entirety. The card is as [...]

AEW Posts Backstage Footage of Fuego Del Sol Signing His Contract

TNT Champion Miro wrestled Fuego Del Sol on the premiere edition of AEW Rampage last Friday. He lost that match and it was thought Fuego would not get an AEW contract. Following the match, Miro tore [...] Aug 15 - TNT Champion Miro wrestled Fuego Del Sol on the premiere edition of AEW Rampage last Friday. He lost that match and it was thought Fuego would not get an AEW contract. Following the match, Miro tore [...]

PHOTO: Ric Flair, Konnan and Charlotte Backstage At Triplemanía XXIX

The big news this weekend was Ric Flair traveling to Mexico City for AAA's Triplemanía XXIX. "The Nature Boy" made a surprise appearance during Saturday's big event accompany Andrade El Idolo [...] Aug 15 - The big news this weekend was Ric Flair traveling to Mexico City for AAA's Triplemanía XXIX. "The Nature Boy" made a surprise appearance during Saturday's big event accompany Andrade El Idolo [...]

Fandango Recalls Vince McMahon Not Liking How He Pronounced His Name

While being interviewed on Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE Superstar Fandango spoke about how he got the character of Fandango, as well as how Vince McMahon wasn't happy with how he pronounced the nam[...] Aug 15 - While being interviewed on Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE Superstar Fandango spoke about how he got the character of Fandango, as well as how Vince McMahon wasn't happy with how he pronounced the nam[...]

NJPW Resurgence Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held it's Resurgence event last night. The results were... Dark Match: Barrett Brown, Bateman, & Misterioso def. Jordan Clearwater, The DKC, & Kevin Knight Karl Fr[...] Aug 15 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held it's Resurgence event last night. The results were... Dark Match: Barrett Brown, Bateman, & Misterioso def. Jordan Clearwater, The DKC, & Kevin Knight Karl Fr[...]

Roman Reigns Reveals Two Requests He Had Upon WWE Return

As we approach a year since Roman Reigns returned at last year's SummerSlam event, The Head of the Table sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to discuss the two requests he had upon his [...] Aug 15 - As we approach a year since Roman Reigns returned at last year's SummerSlam event, The Head of the Table sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to discuss the two requests he had upon his [...]

Paul Wight: "This is the first time I get to reinvent myself a little bit."

Paul Wight was recently interviewed by WrestleZone, where he spoke about how he feels this is the first time in a long time he's been allowed to reinvent himself in professional wrestling. "This is[...] Aug 15 - Paul Wight was recently interviewed by WrestleZone, where he spoke about how he feels this is the first time in a long time he's been allowed to reinvent himself in professional wrestling. "This is[...]

Duke "The Dumpster" Droese Recalls The WrestleMania X-7 Gimmick Battle Royale

Former WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese sat down with Fightful and told the story of what he remembers from the Gimmick Battle Royal from WrestleMania X-7. “They didn’t reach out. [...] Aug 15 - Former WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese sat down with Fightful and told the story of what he remembers from the Gimmick Battle Royal from WrestleMania X-7. “They didn’t reach out. [...]

Tucker Says He Wishes WWE Hadn't Taken Away His Last Name

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Tucker spoke about when he got the call up to the WWE's main roster in 2019. “I mean, we were up and we were doing our thing. Like[...] Aug 15 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Tucker spoke about when he got the call up to the WWE's main roster in 2019. “I mean, we were up and we were doing our thing. Like[...]

WWE Announces 7 Upcoming Live Events

WWE has announced scheduled dates for 7 upcoming Live Events. October 1st – Friday Night Smackdown (New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center) October 3rd – WWE Supershow (Lexington[...] Aug 15 - WWE has announced scheduled dates for 7 upcoming Live Events. October 1st – Friday Night Smackdown (New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center) October 3rd – WWE Supershow (Lexington[...]

Jeff Jarrett On CM Punk Possibly Heading To AEW

Jeff Jarrett sat down with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling and discussed the rampant rumors of CM Punk possibly heading to AEW. Jarrett had this to say: “You know, Punk, as a performer or pro[...] Aug 15 - Jeff Jarrett sat down with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling and discussed the rampant rumors of CM Punk possibly heading to AEW. Jarrett had this to say: “You know, Punk, as a performer or pro[...]

Original Finish For Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega Match At AAA TripleMania XXIX

AAA TripleMania XXIX took place on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico. Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship was one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card, als[...] Aug 15 - AAA TripleMania XXIX took place on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico. Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship was one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card, als[...]