Two Top Stars Pulled From WWE Live Event

Untelevised WWE events are usually a great way to see your favorite stars, but as the old saying goes, sometimes card is subject to change.

While Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were advertised for the WWE Live Event in Charlotte, NC last night, both were pulled from the event for unknown reasons.

So ummm, it was announced at tonight's WWE live event that both Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair will not br appearing due to unforseen circumstances. No real reason given why. — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) August 15, 2021

As mentioned, no reason has yet been given as to why they were taken off the event. If any more information surfaces about their removal from the event, we'll provide an update.