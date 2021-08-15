WWE Live Event Results [8/14/2021]
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 15, 2021
In a live event that was opened by "Good Morning Charlotte" host Kaci Jones announcing that WWE would be returning to Charlotte, NC for the New Years Eve edition of SmackDown, here are your house show results for August 14th, 2021.
Finn Balor def. Baron Corbin
Big E def. Seth Rollins
New Day def. Bobby Lashley and MVP
WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest def. Sheamus (c) via disqualification Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest def. Sheamus and Jinder Mahal
WWE RAW Tag-Team Championships: AJ Styles and Omos (c) def. RK-Bro
WWE RAW Women's Championship: Nikki A.S.H. (c) def Rhea Ripley to retain John Cena, Rey Mysterio and Dominick Mysterio def. Roman Reigns and The Usos
https://wrestlr.me/69739/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 15
Aug 15 - Untelevised WWE events are usually a great way to see your favorite stars, but as the old saying goes, sometimes card is subject to change. While Bia[...]
Aug 15 WWE Live Event Results [8/14/2021] In a live event that was opened by "Good Morning Charlotte" host Kaci Jones announcing that WWE would be returning to Charlotte, NC for the New Years [...]
Aug 15 - In a live event that was opened by "Good Morning Charlotte" host Kaci Jones announcing that WWE would be returning to Charlotte, NC for the New Years [...]
Aug 15
Aug 15 - The possibility of CM Punk debuting in AEW has even affected the world of football. Adam Rank mentioned the rumors of Punk's arrival during tonight&r[...]
Aug 15
Aug 15 - Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about being an AEW Original. “It feels kind of wild. I’m glad [...]
Aug 15
Aug 15 - Roman Reigns sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed the dream match people have of seeing The Tribal Chief take on his cousi[...]
Aug 15 NJPW Set To Return To California New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing their return to California for two shows during this upcoming November. NJPW BATTL[...]
Aug 15 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing their return to California for two shows during this upcoming November. NJPW BATTL[...]
Aug 15
Aug 15 - At NJPW Resurgence, Will Ospreay made his long awaited return to the promotion. Ospreay announced he has been medically cleared to compete again foll[...]
Aug 15
Aug 15 - During the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleMania XXIX, the legendary Ric Flair arrived in the corner of Andrade El Idolo to aid him in his match [...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones tweeted earlier that WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte,[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - During a recent interview with Forbes, Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) discussed LGBTQ representation in pro wrestling and the wo[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - - The website for the AT&T Center has revealed the dark match for Monday’s RAW TV tapings in San Antonio, Texas. It will feature Bobby Lashl[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's interview on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network. In a preview for the show, WWE has release[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - PWInsider is reporting that Peacock has finished adding all the WCW Clash of the Champions shows to its streaming platforms. In the last week, they ha[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took part in a bodybuilding competition, displaying an impressive physique. Here is what he posted about the compet[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - As I was watching the premier episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage program, the show kicked off with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - On Friday's debut episode of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship against Christian Cage, in a surprising upset Cage emerge[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - As reported last night, John Cena made a reference to CM Punk’s Money in the Bank 2011 WWE Title win during a segment with Roman Reigns on Frida[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - The first post-WWE appearance of former NXT star Mercedes Martinez has been announced. Martinez will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockou[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, below is the updated card for the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV which takes place on Saturday, August 21st in Las Vegas at[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE almost purchased the CMLL promotion a few years ago. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE wanted to get in on t[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - As seen on Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. It goes without saying Om[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso following last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE is set to make a big announcement during tonight’s Supershow at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be non-tel[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, which will be the final go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam next Sa[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - A photo has surfaced of former ECW originals Tommy Dreamer, Shane Douglas, Jerry Lynn, Jeff Jones, and Taz together backstage at Friday's AEW Rampage [...]