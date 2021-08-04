Former WWE Superstar Is Coming To The AEW Women's Division

All Elite Wrestling is to debut another form WWE Superstar very soon.

In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the plan is for Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott in WWE) to join their women's roster.

Ruby will be able to join AEW from August 31 when her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires. Speculation suggests she could make her AEW debut at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 5, 2021, although that has yet to be confirmed.

Soho was released from her WWE contract due to budget cuts a few months back. Earlier today we reported that she has revealed a new look.