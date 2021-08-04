WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Recently Released WWE Superstars Reveals New Look
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2021
Ruby Soho, formerly known as WWE Superstar Ruby Riott has revealed a new look on Twitter. She now has bright red hair which is a change from the green she previously had.
Soho was released by WWE along with several other Superstars due to ongoing budget cuts. Ruby has a 90-day non-compete clause that expires at the end of August 2021.
