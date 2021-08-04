WWE 'Still On Track' To Host SummerSlam 2021 At Allegiant Stadium

WrestleVotes is reporting today that SummerSlam is happening at Allegiant Stadium, despite a report earlier suggesting it might be canceled due he delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“Source says SummerSlam happening at Allegiant Stadium is still the plan, with the event being just 2 weeks out. WWE has had conversations with the city and venue, and as of this very moment, all things remain on track.”

There is currently a mask mandate for 12 counties in the state of Nevada including Clark County which is where Allegiant Stadium is based.