WWE SummerSlam 2021 Could Be Canceled, ThunderDome Returning?
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2021
A report from Cassidy Haynes of
Bodyslam.net reveals WWE officials are very concerned that SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium will outright be canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The worry is that there will be a ban on mass gatherings in the next couple of weeks with masks currently already required for fans attending events at Allegiant Stadium.
If a mass gathering ban is reintroduced, it will mean WWE could be forced back to venues with limited or no fans, possibly even the return of the WWE Thunderdome setup.
"While speaking with sources within WWE, I was told that internally WWE expects that they will have to return to the Performance Center, or another venue for their ThunderDome setup within a couple of weeks" said Haynes.
WWE and AEW have been working on contingency plans recently as they feel touring might become more difficult in the weeks and months ahead.
