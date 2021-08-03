Dave Meltzer Gives More Details on Ric Flair's Release, Did Flair Request His Release or Was He Fired?

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided more details on the WWE release of Ric Flair.

According to Meltzer, Flair actually did not specifically request his release from WWE. Flair had voiced his concerns over recent booking decisions regarding Charlotte Flair, and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly decided to release Ric from his contract.

Here are Dave Meltzer's comments: