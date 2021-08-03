Dave Meltzer Gives More Details on Ric Flair's Release, Did Flair Request His Release or Was He Fired?
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 03, 2021
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided more details on the WWE release of Ric Flair.
According to Meltzer, Flair actually did not specifically request his release from WWE. Flair had voiced his concerns over recent booking decisions regarding Charlotte Flair, and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly decided to release Ric from his contract.
Here are Dave Meltzer's comments:
“He had sent a message, I think it was a text message, but he had sent a message to Vince McMahon, and it was basically complaining about Charlotte’s booking, her situation. And now he’s gone. I’ve seen it said it was his decision to leave, and I just know from people who I know who are closer to this situation than I am that say that it was Vince’s decision.”
