Adam Page Will Reportedly Not Have A Match At AEW All Out 2021

Aug 01 - Adam Page is one of AEW's biggest names but according to a new report he will not be wrestling on the upcoming All Out 2021 pay-per-view. It was recently reported that AEW has no plans for Page to ch[...]
Aug 01
Could WWE SmackDown Expand To Three Hours? For a little over nine years now WWE RAW on USA Network has been three hours, and many cite this as one of the key reasons they find the Monday night flagship hard to sit through. It now appears WWE [...]
Aug 01
AEW Files Trademark With Links To Owen Hart AEW has filed a new trademark for the term "King Of Harts" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 28, 2021 Here is the description: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestlin[...]
Aug 01 - During last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin got fans speculating as to the meaning of the promo he delivered during the broadcast. Allin mentioned the 'best in the world' during a promo an[...]
Jul 31 - During an interview on AEW Unrestricted, Mark Henry revealed how Owen Hart almost got fired by Vince McMahon over a prank gone wrong. Here is what he said: "So many times he would mess with St[...]
Jul 31 - Danny Limelight confirmed that he is done with AEW for the foreseeable future and will continue to focus his time in Major League Wrestling. During an indy event, he said, "I think for the foreseeabl[...]
Jul 31 - Following today's release of Bray Wyatt from WWE fans began speculating that Wyatt will soon join with AEW and join Dark Order. The speculation stems from the fact that Dark Order's former lead[...]
Jul 31 - Mick Foley is one of the latest big names to weigh in on the release of Bray Wyatt from WWE today. The WWE Hall Of Famer put over Wyatt as 'one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling h[...]
Jul 31 - Bray Wyatt's release from WWE after 12 years might be one of the most shocking releases in recent memory, but fans are now speculating that Vince McMahon was hinting at his release days ago. During a[...]
Jul 31 - We reported earlier that Bray Wyatt was informed by John Laurinaitis that he was released due to company-wide budget cuts. While this appears to be the official WWE reason for his release, there appe[...]
Jul 31 - Mickie James took to Twitter today to absolutely BLAST WWE for releasing Bray Wyatt. In a tweet on Twitter, she claimed WWE took his gimmick and gave it to Alexa Bliss so they could make money off it[...]
Jul 31
WWE Released Bray Wyatt Due To 'Budget Cuts' As reported earlier, WWE announced today to the surprise of many that Bray Wyatt has been released from his contract after 12 years with the company. Wyatt was widely believed to be returning to WWE [...]
Jul 31 - As reported earlier, Bray Wyatt has been released by WWE today. Alexa Bliss, who worked alongside Wyatt on television has commented on his release on Twitter. "I really am at a loss for words&hellip[...]
Jul 31
Bray Wyatt Released By WWE WWE has released Bray Wyatt from his contract. The news which will come as a shock to many has been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. He tweeted who tweeted, "Bray Wyatt has been released by W[...]
Jul 31 - Last year, ROH star O'Shay Edwards came out as bisexual. In an industry that's only now starting to become more accepting of LGBT stars, this was pretty noteworthy. Edwards spoke with the Shining Wiz[...]
Jul 31
Update On XXXL's Status With IMPACT Wrestling IMPACT Wrestling fans have noticed that the team of XXXL haven't been present at many recent TV tapings, which has led to some to wonder if they're still under contract. According to Fightful, they a[...]
Jul 31 - IMPACT Wrestling fans have noticed that the team of XXXL haven't been present at many recent TV tapings, which has led to some to wonder if they're still under contract. According to Fightful, they a[...]
Jul 31 - During an interview with WWE After The Bell, Samoa Joe spoke about his process for preparing for his return to the ring. "I kept it simple. It was just getting healthy. A lot of times, people have [...]
Jul 31 - During an interview with Inside the Ropes, former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Matt Taven spoke about who his dream opponent is in wrestling. “Oh man, I mean for me personally just on a sel[...]
Jul 31
Edge Speaks Fondly About "The SmackDown Six" Era Back in 2002, there was a group of wrestlers that fans had affectionately called the "SmackDown Six" due to their consistent ability to put on great matches on the blue brand. These six stars were Edg[...]
Jul 31 - We previously reported that Kurt Angle mentioned he had received offers from both AEW and IMPACT to have runs in their promotions, with Angle ultimately rejecting both offers because he feels he can't[...]
Jul 31 - During an interview with In This Corner, Cain Velasquez spoke about his time in WWE and how he feels about it. He was asked if he wanted a bigger moment with Brock Lesnar than what he got. "Bigger[...]
Jul 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart is considered to be "the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be" by man, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. During an interview [...]
Jul 31 - Impact Wrestling returns tonight with a Homecoming special at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee which will be airing on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV. Below is the final announced card. - Hardcore Ma[...]
Jul 31 - Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett recently took to social media to slam his former boss Vince McMahon calling him a "greedy evil man" before encouraging people to watch Ring Of Honor. Check out what [...]