Mick Foley Says Bray Wyatt Has Been 'Struggling' For A While

Mick Foley is one of the latest big names to weigh in on the release of Bray Wyatt from WWE today.

The WWE Hall Of Famer put over Wyatt as 'one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen', and also revealed Wyatt has been 'struggling' for a while.

It is unclear what exactly Wyatt has been struggling with, but one can assume from a report earlier it has something to do with the creativity behind his gimmick.

"With @WWE’s release of Bray Wyatt, the company has lost a true visionary and a creative genius; one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen.

Here’s hoping Bray finds happiness and recreates himself once again - in wrestling, in life...or both. I know Bray has been struggling personally for a while - and I’m not placing any blame on anyone for the release. I just want to acknowledge his greatness - and hope he does what’s needed to come back to wrestling when he’s ready - and entertain us as only he can."