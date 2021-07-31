Mick Foley Says Bray Wyatt Has Been 'Struggling' For A While
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2021
Mick Foley is one of the latest big names to weigh in on the release of Bray Wyatt from WWE today.
The WWE Hall Of Famer put over Wyatt as 'one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen', and also revealed Wyatt has been 'struggling' for a while.
It is unclear what exactly Wyatt has been struggling with, but one can assume from
a report earlier it has something to do with the creativity behind his gimmick.
"With @WWE’s release of Bray Wyatt, the company has lost a true visionary and a creative genius; one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen.
Here’s hoping Bray finds happiness and recreates himself once again - in wrestling, in life...or both. I know Bray has been struggling personally for a while - and I’m not placing any blame on anyone for the release. I just want to acknowledge his greatness - and hope he does what’s needed to come back to wrestling when he’s ready - and entertain us as only he can."
https://wrestlr.me/69378/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 31
Jul 31 - During an interview on AEW Unrestricted, Mark Henry revealed how Owen Hart almost got fired by Vince McMahon over a prank gone wrong. Here is w[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Danny Limelight confirmed that he is done with AEW for the foreseeable future and will continue to focus his time in Major League Wrestling. During a[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Following today's release of Bray Wyatt from WWE fans began speculating that Wyatt will soon join with AEW and join Dark Order. The speculation[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - During tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming pay-per-view, a mixed tag team tournament is taking place to crown the “King & Queen&rdqu[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Mick Foley is one of the latest big names to weigh in on the release of Bray Wyatt from WWE today. The WWE Hall Of Famer put over Wyatt as 'one of th[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Bray Wyatt's release from WWE after 12 years might be one of the most shocking releases in recent memory, but fans are now speculating that Vince McMa[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - We reported earlier that Bray Wyatt was informed by John Laurinaitis that he was released due to company-wide budget cuts. While this appears to be t[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Mickie James took to Twitter today to absolutely BLAST WWE for releasing Bray Wyatt. In a tweet on Twitter, she claimed WWE took his gimmick and gave[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - As reported earlier, WWE announced today to the surprise of many that Bray Wyatt has been released from his contract after 12 years with the company.
[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - As reported earlier, Bray Wyatt has been released by WWE today. Alexa Bliss, who worked alongside Wyatt on television has commented on his release on[...]
Jul 31 Bray Wyatt Released By WWE WWE has released Bray Wyatt from his contract. The news which will come as a shock to many has been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. He tweet[...]
Jul 31 - WWE has released Bray Wyatt from his contract. The news which will come as a shock to many has been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. He tweet[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Last year, ROH star O'Shay Edwards came out as bisexual. In an industry that's only now starting to become more accepting of LGBT stars, this was pret[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - IMPACT Wrestling fans have noticed that the team of XXXL haven't been present at many recent TV tapings, which has led to some to wonder if they're st[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - During an interview with WWE After The Bell, Samoa Joe spoke about his process for preparing for his return to the ring. "I kept it simple. It was [...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - During an interview with Inside the Ropes, former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Matt Taven spoke about who his dream opponent is in wrestling. &ld[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Back in 2002, there was a group of wrestlers that fans had affectionately called the "SmackDown Six" due to their consistent ability to put on great m[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - We previously reported that Kurt Angle mentioned he had received offers from both AEW and IMPACT to have runs in their promotions, with Angle ultimate[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - During an interview with In This Corner, Cain Velasquez spoke about his time in WWE and how he feels about it. He was asked if he wanted a bigger mom[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart is considered to be "the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be" by man, including Dwa[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Impact Wrestling returns tonight with a Homecoming special at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee which will be airing on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV.
[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett recently took to social media to slam his former boss Vince McMahon calling him a "greedy evil man" before encouragi[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Following the live broadcast of WWE SmackDown on FOX, a six-man dark main event took place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. The match feature[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Pat McAfee paid tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig during commentary on last night’s SmackDown on FOX. Follo[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Jon Moxley has weighed in the recent controversy concerning the use of a pizza cutter used by Nick Gage to cut open Chris Jericho’s forehead on [...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya recently underwent surgery following an ankle injury suffered on an episode of RAW. The injury occurred w[...]