"Per our source, the Hall of Famer has already been reaching out to other places for bookings, though he is still bound to a non-compete clause of unknown length. Whether or not WWE plans on bringing Jarrett back at some point is currently unclear."

This news has only just been revealed as WWE didn't make his release public knowledge.

A report from What Culture reveals that Jeff Jarrett was quietly released from WWE in April 2021.

» More News From This Feed

Renee Paquette On Differences Between AEW and WWE, Talks Moxley/Archer

Renee Paquette, who made her career in WWE as Renee Young, spoke on her Oral Sessions podcast about the differences she's observed between AEW and WWE[...] Jul 30 - Renee Paquette, who made her career in WWE as Renee Young, spoke on her Oral Sessions podcast about the differences she's observed between AEW and WWE[...]

Court Bauer: "MLW's days on YouTube are coming to an end."

Court Bauer, the CEO of MLW, has indicated on his Twitter account that MLW may stop simulcasting their show Fusion on YouTube. MLW's days on YouTub[...] Jul 30 - Court Bauer, the CEO of MLW, has indicated on his Twitter account that MLW may stop simulcasting their show Fusion on YouTube. MLW's days on YouTub[...]

More On Why Brock Lesnar Hasn’t Returned To WWE Just Yet

In an update from Dave Meltzer regarding why Brock Lesnar has not signed a contract with any pro-wrestling promotion, it could all be down to timing. [...] Jul 30 - In an update from Dave Meltzer regarding why Brock Lesnar has not signed a contract with any pro-wrestling promotion, it could all be down to timing. [...]

Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Released From WWE

A report from What Culture reveals that Jeff Jarrett was quietly released from WWE in April 2021. This news has only just been revealed as WWE didn't[...] Jul 30 - A report from What Culture reveals that Jeff Jarrett was quietly released from WWE in April 2021. This news has only just been revealed as WWE didn't[...]

Domino's Threatens To Pull Future Ads From AEW Due To Pizza Cutter Angle

Chris Jericho took a pizza cutter to the face during this week's AEW Dynamite episode. Now Domino's is threatening to pull ads from AEW due to this bi[...] Jul 29 - Chris Jericho took a pizza cutter to the face during this week's AEW Dynamite episode. Now Domino's is threatening to pull ads from AEW due to this bi[...]

Rumor Debunked On Brock Lesnar Signing With AEW

There were rumors and speculation posted on the Wrestling Observer message board saying that Lesnar signed a deal with a company that is not WWE. Many[...] Jul 29 - There were rumors and speculation posted on the Wrestling Observer message board saying that Lesnar signed a deal with a company that is not WWE. Many[...]

Vince McMahon Doesn't Feel AEW Is A Threat Like WCW

During today's WWE 2nd quarter earnings call Vince McMahon and President Nick Khan were asked how they feel about AEW as competition. Here was Vince&[...] Jul 29 - During today's WWE 2nd quarter earnings call Vince McMahon and President Nick Khan were asked how they feel about AEW as competition. Here was Vince&[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1.1 Million Viewers For Fight For The Fallen Show

The viewership numbers for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen special are in. Dynamite drew 1.108 million viewers this week, which is down[...] Jul 29 - The viewership numbers for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen special are in. Dynamite drew 1.108 million viewers this week, which is down[...]

Sean Waltman Says CM Punk And Daniel Bryan Joining AEW Is A "F*cking Game Changer"

On the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman had discussed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW. “It’s exciting. It’s just g[...] Jul 29 - On the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman had discussed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW. “It’s exciting. It’s just g[...]

Possible Plans For Karrion Kross And Scarlett For RAW

Despite the fact Scarlett has not been on WWE lately, it seems that they may have plans for her on the main roster. In a new update by Andrew Zarian [...] Jul 29 - Despite the fact Scarlett has not been on WWE lately, it seems that they may have plans for her on the main roster. In a new update by Andrew Zarian [...]

WWE Reports Their Second Quarter 2021 Results

WWE has issued the following release about their Second Quarter 2021 earnings: WWE® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Key Performance Metric[...] Jul 29 - WWE has issued the following release about their Second Quarter 2021 earnings: WWE® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Key Performance Metric[...]

ROH Adds Quinn McKay To Women's Championship Tournament

Ring of Honor has issued a press release, confirming that Quinn McKay has been added to the ROH Women's Championship Tournament. Thanks to Honor Na[...] Jul 29 - Ring of Honor has issued a press release, confirming that Quinn McKay has been added to the ROH Women's Championship Tournament. Thanks to Honor Na[...]

Mark Henry On Differences Between AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage

Mark Henry spoke with TVInsider about the differences between AEW Dynamite and the upcoming show AEW Rampage. "I can tell you right now there is go[...] Jul 29 - Mark Henry spoke with TVInsider about the differences between AEW Dynamite and the upcoming show AEW Rampage. "I can tell you right now there is go[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Vince McMahon Is A "Compassionate Person"

Eric Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast and discussed what he's observed about Vince McMahon from their backstage encounters[...] Jul 29 - Eric Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast and discussed what he's observed about Vince McMahon from their backstage encounters[...]

AEW Updates Live Event Code of Conduct With New Rules For Fans

Following an incident where a fan jumped the barricade at AEW Dynamite and tried to attack Chris Jericho, AEW has updated their Code of Conduct for li[...] Jul 29 - Following an incident where a fan jumped the barricade at AEW Dynamite and tried to attack Chris Jericho, AEW has updated their Code of Conduct for li[...]

WATCH: Dave Bautista in See: Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+ is rolling out a second season of their series See, which will feature Dave Bautista as Edo Voss. “See is set in a brutal and pri[...] Jul 29 - Apple TV+ is rolling out a second season of their series See, which will feature Dave Bautista as Edo Voss. “See is set in a brutal and pri[...]

Braun Strowman Teases "Big Moves" Coming

Following his release from WWE back in June, Braun Strowman announced the following: “I can’t wait to share what’s going with me![...] Jul 29 - Following his release from WWE back in June, Braun Strowman announced the following: “I can’t wait to share what’s going with me![...]

Matt Hardy: "I'm pretty sure I invented the AEW wrestling style with OMEGA."

During an interview with Culture State, Matt Hardy spoke about his old independent wrestling federation OMEGA and how it relates to the company he's i[...] Jul 29 - During an interview with Culture State, Matt Hardy spoke about his old independent wrestling federation OMEGA and how it relates to the company he's i[...]

AEW Rampage in Chicago Tickets Go On Presale Tomorrow

The August 20th AEW Rampage show in Chicago will go on presale tomorrow morning at 11am EST. The presale code is PWTUC. The show will take place in [...] Jul 29 - The August 20th AEW Rampage show in Chicago will go on presale tomorrow morning at 11am EST. The presale code is PWTUC. The show will take place in [...]

Reginald Talks R-Truth, Ricochet, and Tumbling

Current WWE 24/7 champion Reginald appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about his recent match against R-Truth. “For one, to be in the ring w[...] Jul 29 - Current WWE 24/7 champion Reginald appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about his recent match against R-Truth. “For one, to be in the ring w[...]

Damian Priest On Differences Between Being On NXT and RAW

During an interview with Car Con Carne, Damian Priest revealed what it feels like to transition from NXT to RAW. "NXT is WWE, obviously, but growin[...] Jul 29 - During an interview with Car Con Carne, Damian Priest revealed what it feels like to transition from NXT to RAW. "NXT is WWE, obviously, but growin[...]

JJ Williams of The Wrestling Observer Kicked Out of WWE NXT Tapings

The Wrestling Observer's JJ Williams was reportedly escorted out of WWE NXT's recent tapings. Williams frequently attends wrestling shows in Florida [...] Jul 29 - The Wrestling Observer's JJ Williams was reportedly escorted out of WWE NXT's recent tapings. Williams frequently attends wrestling shows in Florida [...]

WWE Executives Reportedly "Shocked" At Rumor of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan Being AEW-Bound

Andrew Zarian has stated during the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that several WWE network partners are “shocked” at the growing rumor tha[...] Jul 29 - Andrew Zarian has stated during the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that several WWE network partners are “shocked” at the growing rumor tha[...]

Several CM Punk References Made At AEW Fight For The Fallen

On last night's AEW Dynamite, several references were made to the rumors that CM Punk is on his way to the promotion. Nick Jackson hits a high knee[...] Jul 29 - On last night's AEW Dynamite, several references were made to the rumors that CM Punk is on his way to the promotion. Nick Jackson hits a high knee[...]