Update On Why Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Isn't Taking Place At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wants Brock Lesnar and has expressed his desire to go up against 'The Beast' in the ring many times over the last few months, with many hoping that match would take place at SummerSlam 2021.

However, as reported last night WWE has different plans for Lashley at their biggest show of the summer, and while Lesnar was originally planned to be a part of the show those plans are no longer in place.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted, "the feeling was that Lesnar isn’t coming back for a number of shows right now, so he’d have to lose."

There is speculation WWE is holding Lesnar off for a match against Roman Reigns given their history and the fact Reigns is currently aligned with his manager Paul Heyman. If that match does go down then it would likely be one they use for a future WrestleMania.