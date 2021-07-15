Edge Releases Heartfelt Message About Teaming With Rey Mysterio Again

Edge has released a very heartfelt message on social media about once again teaming with Rey Mysterio. The duo will team with Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns and The Uso on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

On his Instagram he posted about never thinking he would get to team with Mysterio again and reflecting our their history:

"This Friday I get to do something I never thought I’d do again. Share a ring with @619iamlucha and team with his son @dominik_35 for the first time ever. I don’t want this to get too syrupy but let’s face it, I don’t know how much longer Rey or I do this crazy thing called wrestling. I do know the window is closing. So this Friday on Smackdown, I’m gonna savor it. I get to share the ring, maybe for the last time, with my dear friend who I can honestly say I love. We’ve been through a lot together over the years. We’ve won tag team titles together, battled each other(one of my favorite opponents), laughed until we cried and lost dear friends. But I know that chemistry we’ve had since day one will still be there. Rey is a living legend. It’s tossed around too much, but in this case it is without one iota of a doubt, true. And to be here for even a tiny part of Dom’s ride? Man, I’m so proud to go out there with them. In front of our people. Finally. Can’t wait Houston. Can’t wait."

Edge and Rey Mysterio won the WWE Tag Team Championship back in 2002.

FULL MATCH - Edge vs. Rey Mysterio: World Heavyweight Championship Match: Royal Rumble 2008.