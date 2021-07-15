Shawn Michaels Has Changed How NXT Books Bigger Wrestlers

Recently released WWE Superstar Killian Dain was interviewed on the Wrestle Talk podcast, where he revealed that Shawn Michaels changed the way NXT books bigger wrestlers nowadays.

Here’s what the former SAnitY member said:

“Right now it’s very relaxed, but when I first started it was the opposite. Not necessarily right at the top, but it took Shawn Michaels becoming more involved, when he started taking classes and working with us, and he started watching all of our indy stuff which is one of the weirdest things.

I’d send him indy matches and he’s like, ‘This is awesome, why aren’t you doing this?’, and I’m like, ‘Well, they want me to be a stoic heel so I can’t really come off the top rope very often, or dive’. Then suddenly, when we started becoming tweeners and into faces, I was allowed to dive, I was allowed to do more. It’s not that they were specifically against me doing these things, but it was like if I’m diving and I’m doing cool stuff off the top rope, then what is the babyface going to do to make that better?

So at first I fully understood why they wanted me to be a bit more plodding and a bit more generic big guy, but as we became the tweeners then the babies, the gloves came off and I was able to start putting more stuff in. And it was good because I started coming up against AOP and Lars and stuff like that who are as big as me if not bigger, so the character then has to come up with ways to beat these people or hurt these people.

Against Lars, we had a four-way dance, where I managed to do this big mad dash off the stage through a table and I did the dive on him and stuff like that. So I was able to showcase a little bit there, that’s one of the matches that I really enjoyed actually, it was a Fatal 4-Way, the two of us with Johnny (Gargano) and Aleister Black, and it’s one of the ones I completely forgot about until the other day, someone was telling me, sent me the link, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that was fun’.