Details On Bayley’s Injury and How It Happened

As reported earlier, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of ring action for around nine months.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this week while training at the WWE Performance Center.

Additionally, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported the following:

"We're told the Bayley injury happened during the mandatory "return to road" training session at the WWE Performance Center while doing chain wrestling with another Superstar. It was referred to as a freak accident."