Bayley Injured, Will Be Out Of Ring Action For 9 Months
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2021
WWE announced the following on their official website:
WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair and will be out approximately nine months.
A suitable replacement for the SmackDown Women’s Title Match will be announced tonight on FOX.
Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C and follow WWE social channels for the latest updates.
Bayley was set to face Belair in an “I Quit” match at the PPV.
Jimmy Uso is backstage at WWE SmackDown in Tampa, FL, according to Dave Meltzer. The 35-year-old wrestler was arrested Monday for a DUI for the secon[...]
Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight's Road Rager[...]
AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight's Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on[...]
