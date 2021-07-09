Bayley Injured, Will Be Out Of Ring Action For 9 Months

WWE announced the following on their official website:

WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair and will be out approximately nine months.

A suitable replacement for the SmackDown Women’s Title Match will be announced tonight on FOX.

Bayley was set to face Belair in an “I Quit” match at the PPV.