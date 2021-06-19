FOX Also Isn't Happy With WWE

We reported yesterday that USA Network, owned by NBCUniversal was 'very unhappy' over WWE’s decision to move Rey Mysterio vs Roman Reigns off the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and instead air it on Fridays SmackDown on FOX.

The Hell In A Cell pay-per-view is set to broadcast Sunday on the Peacock streaming service, which is also owned by NBCUniversal, so the upset comes with the fact the main event match was broadcast on a competitor network, seemingly without the approval of NBCUniversal.

FOX on the other hand is not too happy with the way WWE promotes Peacock on SmackDown. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports the company is having to play a real "balancing act" to keep both networks happy.

WWE has not faced this type of issue in past years as the content has predominantly been on USA Network. That all changed when SmackDown moved to FOX a couple of years ago.

See also: USA Network Reportedly 'Very Unhappy' With WWE