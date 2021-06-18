USA Network Reportedly 'Very Unhappy' With WWE

As revealed last night, WWE announced that the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Hell in a Cell match will be taking place on tonight’s Smackdown instead of Sunday's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

Andrew Zarian revealed on the latest Mat Men Podcast that USA Network is not happy with WWE over the decision to do so.

"I can tell you for a fact that USA Network is very unhappy that the Hell in a Cell match is happening on Smackdown. I’m not gonna say they are fuming but they are very unhappy about it."