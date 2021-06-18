Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Issues Statement Following Prison Release

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was recently released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution having been inside since July of 2020.

She released the following statement:

“To my fans and the pro wrestling community:

I am happy to be finished with my sentence and I am anxious to start the next chapter of my life. I am healthy and happy and feel great.

The incident which led to this last incarceration stemmed from some major misunderstandings. However I accept responsibility and have used this time to make a better me and put my past mistakes behind me. I have now served my sentence for the PA and NJ issues and will focus on the future.

I am focused at present on caring for my mother who is in a nursing home and spending time with her. I will take a couple months this summer and decide what my next steps are professionally and make decisions about where I’d like to live and work.

I want to thank my sister Lori and my mom for their wonderful support. I want to thank my fans and friends who have always supported me no matter what. James, for getting me through these last four months. I don’t know what I would do without you. I love you all. And I would like to thank my legal team of David Sebelin in PA, John Flynn in NJ and of course Stephen P New, my attorney and friend.

God gives his toughest battles to his strongest warriors, and I will bounce back better than ever before. I am the Taminator. I’ll be back.

Peace, Love and Sunshine,

Tamara”