He posted the news via Instagram which reads “hey we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. thank you.”

Hangman Adam Page announced that he is going to be a father.

» More News From This Feed

Hangman Adam Page Reveals He's Going To Be A Father

Hangman Adam Page announced that he is going to be a father. He posted the news via Instagram which reads “hey we got a baby on the way! we&rsq[...] Jun 03 - Hangman Adam Page announced that he is going to be a father. He posted the news via Instagram which reads “hey we got a baby on the way! we&rsq[...]

John Laurinaitis Reportedly Sent Text Messages To Talent Released Yesterday

WWE have reportedly sent texts to the released WWE talent yesterday to inform them they were let go from the company. The Wrestling Observer Radio no[...] Jun 03 - WWE have reportedly sent texts to the released WWE talent yesterday to inform them they were let go from the company. The Wrestling Observer Radio no[...]

Ruby Riott Statement After WWE Release

Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman[...] Jun 03 - Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman[...]

CM Punk Slams WWE After Latest Superstar Releases

As reported on Wednesday, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released and there has been talk of more [...] Jun 03 - As reported on Wednesday, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released and there has been talk of more [...]

WWE Experimenting With A New Ring Design

WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News. The[...] Jun 03 - WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News. The[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Suffers Lowest Audience In History

This week’s WWE RAW on USA Network drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. The live Memorial Day edition of RAW, featuring[...] Jun 03 - This week’s WWE RAW on USA Network drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. The live Memorial Day edition of RAW, featuring[...]

Buddy Murphy Comments On His WWE Release

Buddy Murphy issued the following statement on his WWE release: "So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lo[...] Jun 02 - Buddy Murphy issued the following statement on his WWE release: "So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lo[...]

Lana Comments On Her Shock WWE Release

WWE today released Lana as part of budget cuts on Wednesday. In a tweet, Lana thanked the fans for their support throughout her time in the company. [...] Jun 02 - WWE today released Lana as part of budget cuts on Wednesday. In a tweet, Lana thanked the fans for their support throughout her time in the company. [...]

Aleister Black On Why He Was Released From WWE

Aleister Black was a number of Superstars let go by WWE earlier today and he's been quick to explain his release on his wife Zelina Vega’s Twitc[...] Jun 02 - Aleister Black was a number of Superstars let go by WWE earlier today and he's been quick to explain his release on his wife Zelina Vega’s Twitc[...]

Small Backstage Update On The WWE Release Of Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy

As reported earlier, Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy were among a number of Superstars released by WWE today. Fightful Select reports Riott’s relea[...] Jun 02 - As reported earlier, Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy were among a number of Superstars released by WWE today. Fightful Select reports Riott’s relea[...]

Braun Strowman Comments On His Shock WWE Release

Following his release today Braun Strowman posted a short statement on his social media. On Twitter, he tweeted, "What a chapter in life. Thank you!![...] Jun 02 - Following his release today Braun Strowman posted a short statement on his social media. On Twitter, he tweeted, "What a chapter in life. Thank you!![...]

Braun Strowman Reportedly Had A Very Lucrative Contract

As reported earlier today, Braun Strowman was among many WWE releases today. In a report from Fightful Select, the terms of Strowman's contract may h[...] Jun 02 - As reported earlier today, Braun Strowman was among many WWE releases today. In a report from Fightful Select, the terms of Strowman's contract may h[...]

Is Vince McMahon Gearing Up To Sell WWE?

WWE today confirmed that Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have been released from their contracts.&[...] Jun 02 - WWE today confirmed that Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have been released from their contracts.&[...]

Aleister Black Comments On Surprise WWE Release

Aleister Black has only just returned to WWE television and now he's gone. Black has since taken to social media to comment on his WWE release just m[...] Jun 02 - Aleister Black has only just returned to WWE television and now he's gone. Black has since taken to social media to comment on his WWE release just m[...]

WWE Releases Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and More

We reported earlier, WWE was rumored to be making more major releases and now those names have been revealed. Sean Ross of Fightful is reporting, Bra[...] Jun 02 - We reported earlier, WWE was rumored to be making more major releases and now those names have been revealed. Sean Ross of Fightful is reporting, Bra[...]

WWE Announces New Match For Next Week’s NXT On USA Network

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan is set for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT on USA Network. [...] Jun 02 - During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan is set for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT on USA Network. [...]

Big Tag-Team Match Set For Friday's AEW Dynamite On TNT

Following AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday, it has been announced by AEW that a tag-team match featuring Christian Cage and [...] Jun 02 - Following AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday, it has been announced by AEW that a tag-team match featuring Christian Cage and [...]

Updated Card For NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Plus Rumored Matches

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated lineup for the upcoming TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, which is schedule[...] Jun 02 - Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated lineup for the upcoming TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, which is schedule[...]

Jimmy Smith Reveals How He Was Produced During Monday's WWE RAW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, new WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith talked about his first night and being produced by Vince McMahon and Mich[...] Jun 02 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, new WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith talked about his first night and being produced by Vince McMahon and Mich[...]

Major Names Reportedly Rumored To Be Released From WWE

WWE has been on a major cost-cutting exercise for the last year and it looks set to continue. Fightful is reporting there are plans for more cost-cut[...] Jun 02 - WWE has been on a major cost-cutting exercise for the last year and it looks set to continue. Fightful is reporting there are plans for more cost-cut[...]

NWA Announces Fan Attendance For Next PPV and Television Tapings

NWA issued the following: The following was announced by the NWA… The biggest names in professional wrestling return to the NWA Arena for 3 d[...] Jun 02 - NWA issued the following: The following was announced by the NWA… The biggest names in professional wrestling return to the NWA Arena for 3 d[...]

Backstage Reaction Toward Jimmy Smith's WWE RAW Debut

Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage. WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight [...] Jun 01 - Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage. WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight [...]

Awesome Kong And Shanna No Longer Under Contract With AEW

Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW. They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend wh[...] Jun 01 - Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW. They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend wh[...]

Mark Henry On Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Signing With AEW

Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him sig[...] Jun 01 - Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him sig[...]