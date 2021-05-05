Tony Khan Takes A Dig At WWE Over Repetitive Match Booking

During an interview with Entrepreneur.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed how the AEW product compares to WWE and the differences which he believes make AEW more in tune with the audience.

"There’s a lot of differences,. I don’t do really cheap DQ finishes to prolong something. There are other wrestling programs where you might see multiple DQs and count outs in a week. I believe in giving the fans a finish to the match. I believe in not false advertising programs and people. I might hype something I really believe in, but there’s a big difference between hyping something and false advertising outright, and I’ve never done the latter. I think that’s why we have a lot of goodwill with the audience."

He then took a little shot at WWE by suggesting they repeated the same matches over-and-over:

"You know, not doing the same matches 17 weeks in a row over and over again."

