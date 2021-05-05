Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

TK also said that they will have a live show on Friday and a fan fest on Saturday.

In addition, Khan also revealed the promotion will hold a house show on the Friday before the big event with a fan fest set for the Saturday.

AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing will have a full capacity crowd on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Some big news coming out of AEW President Tony Khan's interview on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio .

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2021

» More News From This Feed

How Long Will Tonight's Blood Guts Match Run For On AEW Dynamite?

AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio today, in which he revealed some big news for the upcoming Double or No[...] May 05 - AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio today, in which he revealed some big news for the upcoming Double or No[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Some Big News About The Upcoming Double or Nothing PPV

Some big news coming out of AEW President Tony Khan's interview on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio. AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing wi[...] May 05 - Some big news coming out of AEW President Tony Khan's interview on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio. AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing wi[...]

Backstage News On The Future Of R-K-Bro

If you're enjoying the newly formed team of Riddle and Randy Orton (R-K-Bro) then you're in for a treat. PWInsider is reporting WWE has plans to sign[...] May 05 - If you're enjoying the newly formed team of Riddle and Randy Orton (R-K-Bro) then you're in for a treat. PWInsider is reporting WWE has plans to sign[...]

Titus O’Neil Announced For Another Hall Of Fame

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America have announced that Titus O’Neil will be joining the Class of 2021 in their Alumni Hall of Fame. Ch[...] May 05 - The Boys & Girls Clubs of America have announced that Titus O’Neil will be joining the Class of 2021 in their Alumni Hall of Fame. Ch[...]

IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 Date Revealed

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was announced recently to take place in July. In an update from PWInsider, the 2021 edition of the Slammiversary [...] May 05 - IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was announced recently to take place in July. In an update from PWInsider, the 2021 edition of the Slammiversary [...]

Goldberg Files Two Image Trademarks

Goldberg filed trademarks on a few images recently around April 28th. He filed a trademark for the tribal arm tattoo, and trademarked a skull image. [...] May 05 - Goldberg filed trademarks on a few images recently around April 28th. He filed a trademark for the tribal arm tattoo, and trademarked a skull image. [...]

AEW Launches A New Online Global Shop For Official Apparel

AEW issued the following: AEW LAUNCHES GLOBAL ONLINE SHOP FOR OFFICIAL APPAREL — Global.ShopAEW.com Debuts Today — May 5, 2021 – A[...] May 05 - AEW issued the following: AEW LAUNCHES GLOBAL ONLINE SHOP FOR OFFICIAL APPAREL — Global.ShopAEW.com Debuts Today — May 5, 2021 – A[...]

Christian Cage Reveals What Doctors Told Him Prior To His In-Ring Return

During an interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW star Christian Cage revealed what the doctors told him prior to making his in-ring co[...] May 05 - During an interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW star Christian Cage revealed what the doctors told him prior to making his in-ring co[...]

Drew McIntyre Comments On Wanting More Unscripted Promos In WWE

During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed a number of topics, including WrestleMania 37 which forced a number of WWE Supe[...] May 05 - During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed a number of topics, including WrestleMania 37 which forced a number of WWE Supe[...]

Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Being A Shy Person

During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confid[...] May 05 - During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confid[...]

WWE Reportedly Pushing Hard To Re-Sign Daniel Bryan To A New Contract

As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent. As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-s[...] May 05 - As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent. As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-s[...]

Kurt Angle Names The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he would pick as the greatest professional[...] May 05 - During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he would pick as the greatest professional[...]

Chris Jericho vs. Sting In AEW? - 'I Think It Would Work'

AEW star Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Ma[...] May 05 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Ma[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Blood & Guts Special

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT is set to be a big one with the company airing a Blood & Guts special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville[...] May 05 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT is set to be a big one with the company airing a Blood & Guts special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville[...]

Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulate Newly Crowned NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulated new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on social media. During Tuesday's N[...] May 05 - WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulated new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on social media. During Tuesday's N[...]

Daniel Bryan Reportedly No Longer Under WWE Contract

Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer. On last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, Bryan [...] May 05 - Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer. On last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, Bryan [...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Rebounds

Monday's WWE Raw’s audience and demo ratings were up this week. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Networ[...] May 04 - Monday's WWE Raw’s audience and demo ratings were up this week. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Networ[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date Revealed

The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 fr[...] May 04 - The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 fr[...]

WWE Network Is Just 99p For Three Months In The United Kingdom

New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WW[...] May 04 - New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WW[...]

116 Years Ago Today The First Ever World Heavyweight Champion In Pro Wrestling Was Crowned

George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls matc[...] May 04 - George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls matc[...]

Miro To Speak On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Miro will speak on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will speak after attacking his former tag team pa[...] May 04 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Miro will speak on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will speak after attacking his former tag team pa[...]

Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Has 'Too Much Of An Indie Feel To It'

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie[...] May 04 - During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses His Backstage Role In AEW

On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I liter[...] May 04 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I liter[...]

NXT Star Received Main Roster Call Up

During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract,[...] May 04 - During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract,[...]