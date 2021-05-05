Tony Khan Reveals Some Big News About The Upcoming Double or Nothing PPV
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2021
Some big news coming out of AEW President Tony Khan's interview on
Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio.
AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing will have a full capacity crowd on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.
In addition, Khan also revealed the promotion will hold a house show on the Friday before the big event with a fan fest set for the Saturday.
The venue holds 5,500 fans.
