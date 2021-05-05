WWE Reportedly Pushing Hard To Re-Sign Daniel Bryan To A New Contract

As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent.

As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-sign the former WWE Champion.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting WWE wants Bryan to sign a new deal although it remains unclear whether Bryan will return to WWE programming, or if he’ll part ways with the company.

Bryan has wanted to make changes to his WWE contract for a while and likely will return on a more limited deal if he signs one. He also has a desire to wrestle for other promotions and has pushed for the company to allow other talents to do so, it remains to be seen if WWE will grant this for him or other members of the roster.

AEW, NJPW, and many other promotions are no doubt reaching out to Bryan as we speak to try and lure him away from WWE.