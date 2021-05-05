Daniel Bryan Reportedly No Longer Under WWE Contract

Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer.

On last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, Bryan was defeated by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the stipulation that if he lost his match then he would be forced to leave SmackDown, it now transpires his contract with WWE has also expired and he is no longer under any contract.

Fightful noted that Bryan had not openly spoken about his contract status, and did not have any big farewell planned, which is an indication that he plans to re-sign with the company at a later date, although it remains to be seen in what capacity as the report also notes that Bryan wants to do 'unconventional work with and for WWE.'

AEW will likely reach out to Bryan as a free agent, but sources strongly believe he will return to WWE down the line.

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns: Universal Title Match: SmackDown, April 30, 2021



