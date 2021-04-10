Ronda Rousey’s WWE Contract Expired Today

Ronda Rousey's contract with WWE is up...we believe.

Rousey's deal expired today, April 10 2021, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear if "the Baddest Woman on the Planet" has signed a new deal, but it's possible given the fact WWE President Nick Khan recently said in an interview that she will be returning to the company.

Rousey has not appeared on WWE television since her loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 two years ago. In her time away from the company she left to start a family.

