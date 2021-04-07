Two Big Names Will Be Returning To WWE

Two major names will be returning to WWE.

WWE President Nick Khan revealed on The Colin Cowherd Podcast that Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will be returning to the company.

Rousey has not worked for WWE since WrestleMania 35 in which she went up against Charlotte Flair and Lynch in a Winner Take All match. She left WWE to start a family and is still actually under contract with the company until the end of April 2021.

Much like Rousey, Lynch left to start a family back in May 2020 following a pregnancy announcement. Lynch gave birth to a boy in December.

Here is what Khan said:

"Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future"