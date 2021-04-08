On This Day In 2013 Dolph Ziggler Cashed In His Money in the Bank

Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2013

On this day in 2013, Mr. Money In The Bank Dolph Ziggler cashed in his briefcase on the Raw after Wrestlemania 29 to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Alberto Del Rio. Ryan Pratt takes a look back at this iconic feel-good moment in wrestling history.

After a successful title defense the night before at the MetLife Stadium against Real American Jack Swagger, World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio faced the former no-1 contender and his manager Zeb Colter in a Handicap match on Monday Night Raw. Del Rio once again overcame Swagger with Colter, although he came out of the match worse for wear with an injury to his leg. Whilst Del Rio hobbled, clinging onto his World Heavyweight Championship, Dolph Ziggler’s theme song ‘Here To Show The World’ rang out on the speakers around the Izod Centre in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Having shouted “We Want Ziggler” throughout the Del Rio/Swagger & Colter match, the boisterous and vocal crowd went berserk when Ziggler, flanked by partners AJ Lee and Big E Langston, walked down the ramp with the briefcase in hand and a smug, confident smirk on his face. Making his way into the ring, Dolph handed over the battered blue brand briefcase to referee Scott Armstrong, signaling a cash-in of the Money In The Bank contract.

Armstrong called for the bell as champion Del Rio barely got to his feet. Ziggler immediately focused an attack on ‘The Pride of Mexico’s’ injured leg, kicking and punching the affected area. Del Rio managed to kick out of a Fame-Asser from Dolph, who continued to assault the champion. ‘The Mexican Aristocrat’ dodged a splash in the corner, hitting Ziggler with a big running kick. Ricardo Rodriguez at ringside tried to will on the one-legged champion, who locked in a Cross-arm breaker which Ziggler managed to get out of by hitting the injured leg of Del Rio. The two stumbled up, and with Del Rio’s back turned, Ziggler hit the patented Zig-Zag for the 1-2-3, which echoed through the arena as the crowd counted with the referee, with Ziggler winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The crowd erupted; over 16,000 were on their feet for ‘The Show Off’, who picked the right moment and took advantage of a wounded Del Rio to cash in his Money In The Bank contract. They cheered on as announcer Justin Roberts bellowed “AND NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION… DOLPH ZIGGLER!”

Ryan Pratt is a feature writer for WNS, looking back at some of the most memorable events and moments in pro-wrestling history. You can find his work on WNS under the hashtag #TDIWH.

